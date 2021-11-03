Westech Industrial Ltd. Announces New Exclusive Partnership with Clark-Reliance®
Westech Industrial announces a new exclusive agreement with Clark-Reliance® to provide their world-class level measurement, and sight flow indication products to the Canadian marketplace.
Calgary, Canada, November 03, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Westech Industrial Ltd., a leading supplier of analytical instrumentation and process control equipment, is excited to announce a new strategic partnership with Clark-Reliance® to provide their world class level measurement and sight flow indication products to the Canadian marketplace.
Westech has been appointed as Clark-Reliance’s exclusive distributor for the Canadian market for their Reliance® Boiler Trim, Jacoby-Tarbox® sight flow indicators, and Jerguson® magnetic & armoured glass level gage products.
Clark-Reliance, headquartered in Strongsville, Ohio, is a Global leader in the level indication & control, sight flow indication, and filtration & separation industries. They have been designing and manufacturing boiler level controls systems since 1884, and have become the most recognized and trusted name around boiler-trim controls and operation. The company’s well-known brands constitute the broadest line of level instrumentation for boilers and other process equipment found in utilities, refineries, chemical processing and many other industries: Jerguson® liquid level gages and valves, Jacoby-Tarbox® sight flow indicators, Reliance® boiler level controls.
At Westech, quality is the cornerstone of their approach to business and a strong commitment to providing customers with superior customer service, responsive technical support and rapid product availability. They believe that Clark-Reliance’s outstanding reputation and high standards of reliability and accuracy in their products will help their customers improve performance, accuracy and keep system maintenance to a minimum with their critical applications.
About Westech Industrial Ltd.
For over fifty-five years Westech industrial has been the leading provider of innovative analytical equipment, process control and instrumentation solutions to a wide range of industries to help make their operations more efficient, productive and a safer place to work. Our expertise and product portfolio includes; analytical measurement, biogas solutions, instrumentation, fire and gas solutions, instrument and process valves, variable frequency drives and power solutions
https://westech-ind.com
About Clark-Reliance
Clark-Reliance® has a long and rich history that abounds with innovation. Consistently on the forefront of technological progress, Clark-Reliance is a multidivisional corporation that designs and produces award-winning products.
Clark-Reliance® provides customer solutions in over 120 countries in the power generation, refining, gas processing and chemical industries. Key acquisitions over the last few decades have solidified Clark-Reliance as an industry leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of level indication & control and filtration & separation products and services.
Clark-Reliance Instrumentation and Controls Group: Jerguson® liquid level gages and valves, level transmitters and switches, Reliance® boiler level controls, Jacoby-Tarbox® sight flow indicators and Clark Steam Specialties. Ernst Flow Industries® supplies a vast array of gauges, level indication products and components for industrial and commercial equipment.
https://www.clarkreliance.com/
Bonnie Cullen
1-800-912-9262
https://westech-ind.com
