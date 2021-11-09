Afritalent Agency Seeks to Bridge Talent of the Global Diaspora with Hollywood Casting Directors and Producers
Afritalent Agency is seeking new talent. Many of Afritalent Agency represented talent appeared in Beyonce’s 2020 hit movie "Black is King."
Los Angeles, CA, November 09, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Afritalent Agency is seeking new talent. Afritalent Agency (the agency) focuses on developing entertainment careers and discovering unique talent globally. The agency helps advise, guide and navigate its clients' careers in movies, music, television, theater, arts, print, social media influencing, comedy, and the entertainment world at large.
Samson Okhade, founder and CEO of Afritalent Agency, is passionate about bringing diversity to Hollywood. Mr. Okhade notes, "[the agency] was founded due to a hole in the entertainment staffing industry. Diversity is increasingly important in today's landscape, and our team seeks to connect the talent of the global diaspora with casting directors and producers here in Hollywood."
While working on providing talent for "Black is King" with casting director Anissa Williams and Parkwood Entertainment - an American Management and Entertainment Company founded by Beyonce Knowles-Carter in 2010 - Mr. Okhade recognized the need for a talent agency that advocates for diverse talent globally and connects them with industry giants.
"The success we experienced working with Beyonce and her team on 'Black is King' confirmed the need for an agency that caters to discovering the unique talent pool that is globally available," says Mr. Okhade. "We hope to continue to find and represent minorities in media while creating opportunities for them to thrive in Hollywood."
Afritalent Agency is always looking for new talent and has worked with Toyota, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and many more companies to diversify the talent pool in commercials, streaming content and big-screen movies. Whether you're a writer, social media influencer, actor, singer, comedian, or artist, Afritalent Agency is available for your representation needs.
Contact
Afritalent Agency
Samson Okhade
(888) 622-6717
afritalentagency.com
