SquareFairy Launches Free Online Divorce Services for Californians
SquareFairy.com releases its free service to prepare divorce papers, using a simple question-and-answer online site, saving the cost of divorce attorneys, which averages $7,000 in the U.S.
Burlingame, CA, November 11, 2021 --(PR.com)-- California couples who decide to divorce face both emotional and financial costs. SquareFairy.com removes one of these burdens by making it free to prepare divorce papers, using a simple question-and-answer online site, saving the cost of divorce attorneys. A 2019 Martindale-Nolo Research divorce survey found the median cost of a divorce to be about $7,000.
Unlike other online divorce tools, SquareFairy is free to use to prepare divorce papers. It asks simple questions, and provides helpful "Fairy Wands" to explain some of the legal distinctions that are not clear to most people. It provides instructions on where to file, how to serve papers on the spouse, and what the next steps in the process will be.
Candice Saadian Costa, who runs Golden Gate Mediation in San Francisco and is a California licensed attorney, said, “SquareFairy is needed because it provides an easy, simple solution to a typically stressful process.”
Suraj Vasanth, one of SquareFairy's co-founders, related how he knew there was a need for this solution. "I had a friend going through divorce. She was trying to deal with her spouse, her lawyer, her daughter, all while suffering the emotional and physical toll of a stressful situation. I knew that if we could help her get through this, and then move forward, we could help her rediscover joy in her life."
About SquareFairy
SquareFairy Inc. (https://SquareFairy.com), headquartered in Burlingame, California, was founded in 2019 with the mission of helping struggling couples move forward in their lives, whether by helping them find couples therapy, financial help, or providing a path to an amicable divorce. Founders Suraj Vasanth and Mark Streich saw the emotional and financial toll that divorce extracts on friends, and wanted to provide ways for each person in the divorce be treated fair and square.
