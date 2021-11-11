Breakthrough for Life LLC Holds Ribbon-Cutting to Celebrate New Sugarloaf Location
Duluth, GA, November 11, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Breakthrough for Life LLC (BtFL) celebrated its eight-year anniversary with a ribbon-cutting ceremony for its new location at 6340 Sugarloaf Parkway. The expansion will make it possible for the company to serve more people in the community who may be struggling with job satisfaction and burnout. A recent Gartner study found that 87% of U.S. workers were dissatisfied with their jobs. Another study by Spring Health showed that 76% were experiencing burnout. At the new location, BtFL will provide one-on-one coaching, workshops, live events and life coaching certification.
To learn more, visit www.breakthroughforlife.com.
BtFL also offers three signature programs:
- Workplace Exit Strategy: make your job optional until you can make it obsolete
- The Balancer: create a work/life balance that increases productivity
- The Barrier Breaker: crush barriers that hinder monumental success
“At Breakthrough for Life, we are on a mission to impact one million lives through transformational coaching services,” said Founder Brenda Underwood, a former executive with more than 30 years of corporate leadership and business development experience. “My passion is to see more women live balanced lives, overflowing with career fulfillment by empowering them with tools and strategies to win at life.”
In its eight-year history, Breakthrough for Life has served nearly 1,000 clients from across the country. Dozens of them turned out to mark this important day for the company and the community. Newly certified life coaches from the Breakthrough for Life Academy were also celebrated and presented with their certificates.
“The communication tools and techniques I learned from the BtFL Academy have transformed the way I communicate with my husband and teenagers. It has definitely equipped me to be an effective Youth Coach.” - Patrina Buckley
The Gwinnett Chamber of Commerce also participated in the ribbon-cutting. The event included words of inspiration from Motivational Speaker Victoria Teague from Victoria’s Friends and spoken word by poet David Jenkins from Living Resolutions. Singer, actress, director Jeneen Hammond wowed the crowd with her song celebrating BtFL’s journey. Victoria’s Friends also donated goodie bags to all attendees to pass out to people currently displaced from their homes and living on the streets.
“We are excited to be a part of the Sugarloaf community and look forward to making an even greater impact,” said Miss Underwood.
For more information about Breakthrough for Life LLC, call 855-923-LIFE (5433).
To learn more, visit www.breakthroughforlife.com.
BtFL also offers three signature programs:
- Workplace Exit Strategy: make your job optional until you can make it obsolete
- The Balancer: create a work/life balance that increases productivity
- The Barrier Breaker: crush barriers that hinder monumental success
“At Breakthrough for Life, we are on a mission to impact one million lives through transformational coaching services,” said Founder Brenda Underwood, a former executive with more than 30 years of corporate leadership and business development experience. “My passion is to see more women live balanced lives, overflowing with career fulfillment by empowering them with tools and strategies to win at life.”
In its eight-year history, Breakthrough for Life has served nearly 1,000 clients from across the country. Dozens of them turned out to mark this important day for the company and the community. Newly certified life coaches from the Breakthrough for Life Academy were also celebrated and presented with their certificates.
“The communication tools and techniques I learned from the BtFL Academy have transformed the way I communicate with my husband and teenagers. It has definitely equipped me to be an effective Youth Coach.” - Patrina Buckley
The Gwinnett Chamber of Commerce also participated in the ribbon-cutting. The event included words of inspiration from Motivational Speaker Victoria Teague from Victoria’s Friends and spoken word by poet David Jenkins from Living Resolutions. Singer, actress, director Jeneen Hammond wowed the crowd with her song celebrating BtFL’s journey. Victoria’s Friends also donated goodie bags to all attendees to pass out to people currently displaced from their homes and living on the streets.
“We are excited to be a part of the Sugarloaf community and look forward to making an even greater impact,” said Miss Underwood.
For more information about Breakthrough for Life LLC, call 855-923-LIFE (5433).
Contact
Breakthrough for Life LLCContact
Brenda Underwood
855-923-5433
breakthroughforlife.com
Brenda Underwood
855-923-5433
breakthroughforlife.com
Categories