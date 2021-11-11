Innovative and Expressive Sportswear Line by PSK Collective: Launching Exclusively at JCPenney
New York, NY, November 11, 2021 --(PR.com)-- PSK Collective, a collaboration between Founder and World Rugby Hall of Fame Member Phaidra Knight and The Powell Companies Real (TCPR), today announced their new capsule collection available exclusively on jcp.com. The new women’s activewear line was designed for young women who are using technology platforms to bring social activism to the forefront and are championing brands that share their beliefs and core values. The PSK Collective line features many new styles including tees and Rugby shirts that advocate for equal pay and inspire with messages about breaking boundaries and not placing limits on achievement. Approximately half of the assortment is exclusive to JCPenney, featuring t-shirts, mesh tops, jackets, bike shorts, leggings, track pants, dresses, and more for the active woman. All styles feature anti-chafing, perspiration-resistant, and anti-odor materials to ensure comfort while working out or lounging. The assortment is fully size inclusive, spanning from XS to 3XL, and with retail price points from $29 to $69.
PSK Collective is endorsed by an impressive roster of strong, professional female athlete Brand Ambassadors including Naya Tapper, World Champion Rugby Player; Hanna Roberts, Bike Motocross (BMX) Champion; Sophina DeJesus, Former UCLA Standout Gymnast; Jessica Mendoza, Softball World Champion; Kaleigh Gilchrist, Water Polo Champion and Professional Surfer; Alaina Nichols, World Champion in Wheelchair Basketball and Alpine Skiing; and Akira Armstrong, Plus-Size Dancer and Athletic Artist.
“Developing a clothing line for female athletes is a dream come true,” said Knight. “As an athlete, it was difficult to find activewear that would fit my strong and athletic build comfortably. Through PSK Collective, we solve that problem with an extensive line of affordable, functional, and best of all, fashionable clothing. Making sure the brand stands for women’s empowerment makes it even more meaningful.”
“We are very excited to welcome PSK Collective to JCPenney and introduce this empowering brand to our customer,” said Lauren Tessaro, SVP, General Merchandise Manager, Women’s Specialty, Adult Active, Team Sports, JCPenney. “PSK Collective’s dedication to creating more equitable opportunities for women perfectly aligns with our Company values. Partnerships like this help JCPenney deliver on style and value with purpose that will inspire our customer.”
The "Americana" Capsule Collection
The styles were developed in collaboration with Phaidra and PSK Collective’s female athlete Brand Ambassadors taking inspiration from their uniforms, sports, and international competitions.
The collection includes an exclusive “Americana” seasonal production inspired by PSK Ambassadors who have represented the United States in international competitions. All apparel in the assortment were produced in the United States.
Other items of note include:
Equal Pay Jersey
Equality and equity are the core values of PSK Collective. Our Equal Pay for Equal Work authentic Rugby Jerseys represent PSK Collective’s mission through details such as patchwork and graphic designs. The back of the rugby jersey features large equality print design. One sleeve features an equality fist patch and the front features the PSK Collective X Women’s Sports Foundation (WSF) partnership patch. Fifteen percent of PSK Collective net profits benefit the Women’s Sports Foundation (WSF).
PSK Oversized Hoodie
The PSK Oversized Hoodie is made with super soft French terry fabric is ultra-comfortable, comfortable and unrestricting for activities or lounge. This hoodie features a kangaroo pouch in the front, a large PSK Collective logo in the center of the chest and a drawstring hoodie. Available in two colors. Made with moisture-wicking fabric, the hoodie can be used as activewear or athleisure wear and pairs perfectly with the PSK Biker Shorts, Sports Bras, and Joggers.
Terry Cropped Hoodie
This PSK Collective French Terry Cropped Hoodie with long sleeves is everything you need to have an effortless and stylish look. Made with moisture-wicking technology, the cropped hoodie can be used as activewear or athleisure wear. It features drawstring closure for comfortable and relaxed fit, a small PSK Collective logo for design, and is soft to the touch. This pull over hoodie is available in many colors to get you through every season, and it can be mixed and matched with many PSK Collective apparel.
Compression Bike Shorts
PSK Collective Bike Shorts were designed with stretch technology and compression fabric to fit every body size for everyday comfort and any activity. These classic bike shorts feature moisture-wicking technology, an elastic waistband, and two side pockets.
X Back Bra Top
The PSK Collective X-Back Sports Bra provides medium impact coverage and high neckline stylish design and support. Made with compression and moisture-wicking material plus crisscross back straps, makes this bra ideal for activewear or athleisure wear. It can be mixed and matched with the PSK Bike Short, Leggings, the options are endless.
Terry Shorts
PSK Collective signature Terry Shorts are made with super-soft French terry fabric for extra comfort. These shorts feature a small Americana flag inspired by PSK female Olympian Ambassadors. Designed with an elastic waistband with drawstring, PSK Collective’s French terry shorts offer a secure and comfortable fit for all body shapes and sizes. Made with moisture-wicking technology, the shorts can be used for activewear or athleisure wear.
About The PSK Collective Brand
PSK Collective is a sustainably sourced women’s and unisex activewear line founded and inspired by legendary World Rugby Hall of Famer Phaidra Knight. PSK Collective is designed for the active Gen Z female – of all shapes, sizes, ages, and backgrounds. Diversity, inclusivity, and equality are driving forces behind the PSK brand and business. The brand’s power is in amplifying the voices of the young Millennial and Gen Z consumers who tend to shop brands that share their core values. Fifteen percent of profit benefits the Women's Sports Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to enabling all girls and women to reach their potential in sports and life.
For more information on PSK Collective, please visit www.pskcollective.com
JCPenney proudly serves customers at more than 650 stores across the United States and Puerto Rico, and at the Company’s flagship store, jcp.com. JCPenney is one of the nation’s largest retailers of apparel, home, jewelry, and beauty merchandise with a growing portfolio of private and national brands. Guided by the Golden Rule, JCPenney employs more than 50,000 associates worldwide and has served customers for over 119 years, playing a vital role in the communities it serves. For additional information, please visit jcp.com and follow JCPenney on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.
Contact
Barbara Johansen
pskcollective.com
