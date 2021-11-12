Registration for the 2022 Sailing Convention for Women
This release gives additional details of the annual convention.
Newport Beach, CA, November 12, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Registration for the 2022 Sailing Convention for Women begins December 1, 2021, for this renown February event.
Since 1990, February marks that exciting and anticipated time of the year when the Bahia Corinthian Yacht Club fills to maximum capacity with women near and far.
Each year gets better and better and this year is no exception. Creator/producer, Gail Hine, has expanded this event with several new class offerings and five new experienced instructors.
In addition to the many expected land-based and on-the-water sailing workshops/classes ranging from beginner to advanced, such as popular Docking and Suddenly Singlehanded, they have more... Catamaran Cruising, Communication with Confidence, Prepare for Passagemaking.
Like past years, the evening is topped by featuring a plated dinner and guest speaker. This year’s guest speaker is Zuzana Prochazka, well-known freelance travel and boating author/photographer. Shortly followed by the celebrated SCW raffle.
Year after year attendees say, “One of the best things about the convention is the chance to get to know other women sailors, but wish there was more time.” Continuing to the next day, this year is an optional networking brunch held at the Newport Beach Yacht Club at 10am. “This year we are making time for a social element, as well. Sailors from the full Saturday schedule of events can relax and socialize in a slower-paced atmosphere,” states convention co-chair, Lisa Cullinane.
For more information on the convention, contact Gail Hine (gail@sailingconventionforwomen.com) or Lisa Cullinane (lcullinane1@gmail.com)
More detail can also be found on www.sailingconventionforwomen.com
