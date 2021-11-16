Baker Pool, a Hot Tub Store Serving Ladue, Frontenac and Creve Coeur Supports National Diabetes Month
Creve Coeur, MO, November 16, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Baker Pool & Spa, a premier hot tub and portable spa retailer serving the towns of Ladue, Frontenac and Creve Coeur, MO., publishes "3 Ways to Reduce Diabetes Risks."
“November is National Diabetes Month, a great time for people everywhere to take just a few minutes to evaluate their health habits and talk with their physicians,” said John McCormick of Baker Pool & Spa.
A simple test can tell them if they are at risk or even dealing with Type II diabetes. Don’t wait for symptoms, because unfortunately, diabetes doesn’t warn people, it attacks silently until complications far worse than itself rear up to strike. Complications like heart disease and strokes.
Here are three ways to reduce diabetes risks:
Add a Hot Tub to the Home – It sounds simplistic, but hot tubs are powerful health tools. They help reduce stress with their powerful massage jets and soothing warm water. One of the advantages of personal spa therapy is the ability to maintain the perfect temperature. Hot tubs are especially beneficial to people who are unable to exercise regularly. The heat helps increase the blood flow to muscles as well as promote better metabolism.
Walk or Exercise – People who can handle 10 to 20 minutes of exercise daily should focus on getting active after eating. The benefits of exercise are far-reaching, but people with diabetes or pre-diabetes who exercise after eating help the body increase its ability to digest and metabolize food. If strenuous exercise isn’t possible at the start or due to other medical issues, a 10 to 20-minute walk is a great way to help stabilize blood sugar levels.
Check-Up Regularly – Keep up with doctor visits and check blood sugar levels daily after every meal. It’s tempting to let it slide after a few weeks but keeping track of how the body reacts to meals every time is one of the best ways to monitor progress and know what is working and what is not.
To learn more about the benefits of owning a Hot Spring Spa, pick up a copy of the free hot tub buyer's guide from Baker Pool & Spa.
About Us
Baker Pool & Spa is the exclusive dealer of the best portable hot tubs on the market. We proudly provide the St. Louis area with quality hot tubs from Hot Spring!
Located conveniently in Chesterfield, we provide swimming pool and hot tub remedies to a variety of St. Louis surrounding cities, including St. Louis, St. Peters, O'Fallon, Wentzville, Fenton, Union, Pacific, Washington, and many more.
To learn more, pick up a copy of their hot tub buyer's guide, just call 636-532-3133 or go to https://BakerPool.com.
