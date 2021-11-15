Just Launched NFT Art Project, DynaStripes, Lets You Create Abstract Artworks and Get Paid

DynaStripes, the one-of-a-kind on-chain, generative NFT art project, has now launched on the Ethereum blockchain. DynaStripes allows users to create NFT artworks formed of unique, colourful, and minimal animated stripes. In a world first, users can configure and preview the artwork before creation, and earn royalties on sales forever.