Just Launched NFT Art Project, DynaStripes, Lets You Create Abstract Artworks and Get Paid
DynaStripes, the one-of-a-kind on-chain, generative NFT art project, has now launched on the Ethereum blockchain. DynaStripes allows users to create NFT artworks formed of unique, colourful, and minimal animated stripes. In a world first, users can configure and preview the artwork before creation, and earn royalties on sales forever.
London, United Kingdom, November 15, 2021 --(PR.com)-- DynaStripes, the one-of-a-kind, generative, on-chain NFT art project, has now publicly launched on the Ethereum network. DynaStripes allows users to create unique, colourful, animated NFT artworks formed of stripes that are permanently published on the the Ethereum blockchain. Users that create DynaStripes artworks earn royalties on sales in NFT marketplaces, enabling them to get paid for their creations forever. Only 1119 artworks can ever be created, and they are expected to be claimed fast. The project can be viewed at www.dynastripes.com.
In a world first, users can configure and preview the artwork before publishing it. Users can adjust the colour tone, animation speed, number of stripes and various other qualities of the artwork prior to its creation. Once published, the artwork is permanently stored on the Ethereum blockchain and ownership is assigned to the user. Blockchain technology ensures the artwork can never be destroyed or tampered with, and that ownership and sales are handled properly. This extends to royalty payments, that will be paid to the artwork creator forever, whenever the artwork is sold in future.
Each artwork is totally unique and cannot be duplicated. Many creative possibilities are present in the project, and users are encouraged to express themselves as best they can, and then benefit from the artwork's future sales.
DynaStripes is a one-of-a-kind world first in NFT art, with no other NFT art project having the ability to configure, preview, and get paid for the artwork. DynaStripes was created in London, UK by volstrate, the colour-blind artist preoccupied by colour, with an obsession for minimal, abstract forms.
Richard Rauser
+447944296129
www.dynastripes.com
