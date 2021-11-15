10th Annual GivingTuesday Takes Place on November 30 for a Worldwide Celebration of Generosity
The 10th Annual GivingTuesday celebration takes place on November 30, 2021 with a global network of leaders, partners, communities, and individuals to create a wave of generosity. The organization is sharing a preview of events that are being hosted by nonprofits, brands, small businesses and more to inspire more generosity around the world.
New York, NY, November 15, 2021 --(PR.com)-- GivingTuesday, the global generosity movement, has announced a preview of campaigns and events that will take place during the annual GivingTuesday celebration on November 30, 2021. People around the world will show generosity in all its forms through acts of kindness and by giving their voice, time, money, goods, and advocacy to support communities and causes. Each year GivingTuesday activity takes place in every country and territory around the world.
Anyone can participate in GivingTuesday, no matter who or where they are. The organization that supports the movement and the annual day of celebration offers ideas and free toolkits for individuals, families, organizations, businesses, and more on its website, www.givingtuesday.org/resources.
"GivingTuesday inspires people all around the world to embrace their power to make an impact on the causes and issues they care about, not just on one day but throughout the year," said Asha Curran, GivingTuesday’s CEO and co-founder of the movement. "With country and community leaders, millions of organizations, and countless givers of all kinds, GivingTuesday provides an opportunity to come together to create a more generous world."
GivingTuesday 2021 will feature the following initiatives:
GivingTuesday’s virtual headquarters will include real-time dashboards of giving data and trend analysis, real-time social conversation, the Generosity Idea Factory highlighting easy ways to give back, and live updates from organizations, communities, and generous givers around the world.
GivingTuesday.org will also feature an interactive "Global Generosity Tour" map experience that will showcase stories of giving traditions, customs, and trends, as well as the day's activities from around the world.
80 GivingTuesday country movements organize their networks to promote generosity through national campaigns and local activities. National initiatives for November 30 include:
• GivingTuesday Netherlands is hosting the #GivingKarma campaign to encourage young people to join in acts of kindness and share their stories to encourage more people to do the same.
• Un Dia para Dar Colombia will feature new giving circles as a way to inspire more charitable donations as well as a newly-launched women's movement, #GivingTuesdayMujeresCO.
• DiaDeDoar in Brazil, GivingTuesday Finland, GivingTuesday Italy, and GivingTuesday Netherlands are creating a cross-border collaboration through schools in each country to inspire young people to give and embrace generosity.
• GivingTuesday Pakistan is working with schools throughout the country to encourage students to participate in acts of kindness on November 30.
• GivingTuesday Czech Republic will light up landmarks and buildings around the country in honor of the global celebration.
• New to the GivingTuesday movement this year, GivingTuesday Nepal is planning a blood donation drive and a campaign to provide recycled clothes to those in need in Kathmandu.
Nearly 300 GivingTuesday community campaigns around the United States will also activate their communities to engage in acts of generosity and raise critical funds for local organizations.
The GivingTuesdaySpark Global Youth Challenge features young leaders rallying youth around the world to join them in acts of generosity for November 30. The challenge includes family-friendly video tutorials that show how anyone, anywhere can give back through simple projects.
The GivingTuesday Data Commons will work with its network of technology, platform, and academic partners to track giving on the day and offer analysis and insights on a full range of giving trends spanning the full year.
Nonprofits, brands, and individuals all over the world design their own campaigns to inspire generosity for their causes, cultures, and communities in the ways that best reflect their needs. Here are a few highlights of what is coming up for November 30:
• #RefugeesGive brings together 10 refugee-serving organizations to amplify the voices of refugees and showcase the generosity of the refugee community through a storytelling campaign for GivingTuesday.
• #GivingTuesdayMilitary is challenging its community of military members, families, veterans, and patriotic supporters to share 1 Million Acts of Intentional Kindness.
• More than 300 organizations across the country will come together on November 30 for #GivingNewsDay to raise $55 million to sustain nonprofit news. NewsMatch and local funders will match monthly donations to boost giving.
The National Network to End Domestic Violence will bring together more than 50 state and territory coalitions in raising funds for the services and advocacy survivors need. The campaign will also host a panel discussion on November 30 with national partners to talk about the importance of individual giving and collective action that supports flexible housing solutions for survivors.
• Search for Common Ground is asking young people around the world to find common ground, share a story, and give peace a chance. They are calling for acts of kindness, courage, and generosity towards people you disagree with — to spark the change the world needs right now.
• #GivingBayDay is a coalition of organizations working to protect, restore & celebrate bays across the U.S. and will host events leading up to and on November 30.
• GiveBlck, a donor platform that is working to advance racial equity in giving, is encouraging donors to #closethegap on GivingTuesday by using their database to support Black-founded nonprofits.
• #LatinxGive is a crowdfunding campaign spearheaded by Hispanics in Philanthropy to celebrate and drive resources to Latinx-led and Latinx-serving organizations on GivingTuesday. Over the last six years, #LatinxGive has helped hundreds of nonprofits grow their grassroots engagement and defy stereotypes about givers and giving.
• LaunchGood will celebrate GivingTuesday through their #MuslimsGive campaign, which will award prizes to the best campaigns on their platform.
• Plus thousands of other campaigns and events promoting and inspiring generosity are being organized by individuals, nonprofits, small businesses, grassroots leaders, and brands around the world.
Additional campaigns and special events will be announced in the coming weeks. Visit www.givingtuesday.org for more examples and ideas for ways to give back as part of the day’s events, or follow the #GivingTuesday hashtag on social media.
The last annual GivingTuesday celebration, December 1, 2020, generated $2.47 billion in giving, just in the United States, and inspired millions of people worldwide to volunteer, perform countless acts of kindness, and donate their voices, time, money, and goods.
This year’s event also serves as a kickoff for GivingTuesday’s 10-year celebration which will happen throughout 2022. Created in 2012 at New York’s 92nd Street Y and incubated in its Belfer Center for Innovation & Social Impact as a day to do good, GivingTuesday has grown into a year-round global generosity movement with 80 official country movements and more than 300 community movements focusing on a city/town/region, cause, coalition, or identity.
GivingTuesday is generously supported by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, Craig Newmark Philanthropies, Fidelity Charitable, the Ford Foundation, Ford Motor Company, LinkedIn for Nonprofits, and the National Philanthropic Trust.
Leading up to and on November 30, GivingTuesday spokespeople are available to share how people can get involved, the global movement's impact over the years, and how people are using their power of generosity to drive systemic change and create positive impact.
What: GivingTuesday 2021
Who: GivingTuesday executives and movement leaders are available for interviews, including:
- Asha Curran, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder, GivingTuesday
- Woodrow Rosenbaum, Chief Data Officer, GivingTuesday
- Kait Sheridan, GivingTuesday Global lead
- Celeste Flores, GivingTuesday Communities lead
- Dante Plush, GivingTuesday Youth Engagement lead
GivingTuesday country leaders, including JP Vergueiro, GivingTuesday Brazil; Masha Chertok, GivingTuesday Russia; Cherisse Faith, Starling Collective Regional Director, Asia Pacific; Lucie Madlova, GivingTuesday Czech Republic; Marie Calvo-Monge, GivingTuesday Guam; Dianna Miller, GivingTuesday Colombia; Christy M Butcher, GivingTuesday Eastern Caribbean; and Z.J. Jallah, GivingTuesday Liberia.
GivingTuesday community and grassroots leaders, including Aisha Alexander-Young, GiveBlck; Dustin McKee, Make a Day, Cleveland, OH; Ilyasah Shabazz, PhilanthropyTogether; Jennifer Beittel, GiveforDV Mark Daley, Search for Common Ground; Marjorie Maas, ShareOmaha; Melissa Hovey, Share Charlotte; Nadeem Riaz, LaunchGood; Victoriah Bech, Starts With One Today; Victoria Leonhardt, Give906.
Young changemakers and #GivingTuesdaySpark leaders, including:
• Khloe Thompson, founder of Khloe Kares and the inspiration for #GivingTuesdaySpark
• Michael Platt, founder of PLLATE (Power, Love, Learning and, Access, to Everyone), a food access initiative
• Shreyaa and Esha Venkat, founders of NEST4US
• Ashley Nevison, founder of Sargeant’s Army
• Raziel Ramos, GivingTuesday Puerto Rico Youth Ambassador
GivingTuesday Board Members, including Hilary Pennington, Executive Vice President for Programs, Ford Foundation, Asim Ijaz Khwaja, Director of Harvard’s Center for International Development (CID), and Rob Reich, professor of political science at Stanford University and co-director of Stanford's Center on Philanthropy and Civil Society (PACS).
When: November 30, 2021, and year-round
Where: Globally and at www.givingtuesday.org, which will host a virtual day-of generosity experience
To speak to any of the above leaders or to learn more about GivingTuesday, please contact media@givingtuesday.org. For access to photos and videos of giving stories shared from around the world, visit the GivingTuesday press kit for real-time updates: https://thesocialpresskit.com/givingtuesday
About GivingTuesday
GivingTuesday is a movement that unleashes the power of radical generosity around the world. GivingTuesday was created in 2012 as a simple idea: a day that encourages people to do good. Over the past nine years, it has grown into a global movement that inspires hundreds of millions of people to give, collaborate, and celebrate generosity year-round. The movement is brought to life through a distributed network of entrepreneurial leaders who lead national movements in 80 countries and hundreds of communities worldwide, including nearly 300 community campaigns across the U.S. alone. At the grassroots level, people and organizations participate in GivingTuesday in every single country in the world.
To learn more about GivingTuesday participants and activities and join the celebration of generosity, please visit www.givingtuesday.org.
