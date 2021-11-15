10th Annual GivingTuesday Takes Place on November 30 for a Worldwide Celebration of Generosity

The 10th Annual GivingTuesday celebration takes place on November 30, 2021 with a global network of leaders, partners, communities, and individuals to create a wave of generosity. The organization is sharing a preview of events that are being hosted by nonprofits, brands, small businesses and more to inspire more generosity around the world.