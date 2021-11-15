The Endometriosis Summit 2022 Has Arrived

The Endometriosis Summit, the nation's largest educational entity for patients and practitioners of endometriosis announces its 2022 conference. The 3-day endometriosis extravaganza heads to AdventHealth's Nicholson Center in Celebration, Florida, February 18-20. This year's honorary chair will be incoming AAGL President, Dr. Mauricio Abrao. He will keynote along with Author Jeanne Lenzer, who will speak on financial bias and medicine and Activist Pamela Merritt, a reproductive justice expert.