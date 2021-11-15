The Endometriosis Summit 2022 Has Arrived
The Endometriosis Summit, the nation's largest educational entity for patients and practitioners of endometriosis announces its 2022 conference. The 3-day endometriosis extravaganza heads to AdventHealth's Nicholson Center in Celebration, Florida, February 18-20. This year's honorary chair will be incoming AAGL President, Dr. Mauricio Abrao. He will keynote along with Author Jeanne Lenzer, who will speak on financial bias and medicine and Activist Pamela Merritt, a reproductive justice expert.
Celebration, FL, November 15, 2021 --(PR.com)-- The Endometriosis Summit opens its fourth year on February 18-20 in Celebration Florida. The New York metro area entity heads south for the first time to give more access nationwide.
Dr. Sallie Sarrel, a pelvic physical therapist and person with endometriosis and Dr. Andrea Vidali, an endometriosis excision surgeon, robotics expert, reproductive immunologist and CEO of Pregmune host the endometriosis community, patient and practitioners, to move endometriosis forward.
Endometriosis is a debilitating whole-body disease in which tissue similar to but not the same as the endometrium is found throughout the body. 200 Million Worldwide suffer from the disease which can cause menstrual cramping, infertility, miscarriage, bowel dysfunction, urinary dysfunction, and life-long chronic pain. Information surrounding the disease is shrouded in myths and misconceptions preventing both patients and practitioners from true understanding and care.
The Endometriosis Summit serves to change the narrative in endometriosis to create accessible education for patients and practitioners.
This year's honorary chair will be incoming AAGL President, Dr. Mauricio Abrao. He will keynote along with Author Jeanne Lenzer, who will speak on financial bias and medicine, and Activist Pamela Merritt, a reproductive justice expert.
The event features the first ever Advocacy Master Class approved by the Patient Advocate Certification Board. The event also features a breakout lab for pelvic physical therapists and a Futures Forum for GYN Fellows to share their research.
The first day, Endo Summit Surgery, will showcase new techniques in radiology for pelvic pain and endometriosis as well as open discourse between surgeons on bowel disease, thoracic endometriosis, contrast fluids, and teen endometriosis.
The second day, Endo Summit Workshop, is a day to heal from living with endometriosis. Workshops on SIBO, trauma, hypermobility, and functional medicine for menopause and more are held in an intimate setting curated for connection to the endometriosis community.
The final day, The Patient and Practitioner Town Meeting, is The Endometriosis Summit’s signature event. Held in a town meeting format with open mic, the goal of the day is to unite patient and practitioner voices to move endometriosis forward. The day is focused around pairing experts with advocates in an unbiased arena to make change in endometriosis. Industry experts will discuss everything from intersectionality in reproductive care to surgical technique and infertility and miscarriage. The Town Meeting will feature a live improv play about the medical gaslighting so many with endometriosis experience. The day will end with panels on multiple pain generators and activities for symptom relief at home.
The Endometriosis Summit 2022 is available in person and virtually.
Tickets for The Endometriosis Summit are on sale November 15, 2022
www.theendometriosissummit.com
For Press and Media, please contact: media@theendometriosissummit.com
