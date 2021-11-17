PharmStars Announces Showcase Event for Inaugural Class

PharmStars, a pharma-focused accelerator for digital health startups, announces the start of its 2021 Showcase Event. At the Showcase Event, the 12 startups in the accelerator’s current cohort will pitch their digital health solutions to PharmStars’ pharma members. The startups and pharma members will also have the opportunity to meet privately to discuss potential partnership opportunities.