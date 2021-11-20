iBeta Quality Assurance Updates and Expands Accreditation

iBeta Quality Assurance (iBeta) today announced the expansion of their biometric security testing capabilities with the completion of their bi-annual audit by the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) under the National Volunteer Laboratory Program (NVLAP) NVLAP Testing Lab Code 200962-0 and has achieved accreditation by Android as an Android Biometric Security Partner for the Android biometric BCR or compliance testing.