iBeta Quality Assurance Updates and Expands Accreditation
iBeta Quality Assurance (iBeta) today announced the expansion of their biometric security testing capabilities with the completion of their bi-annual audit by the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) under the National Volunteer Laboratory Program (NVLAP) NVLAP Testing Lab Code 200962-0 and has achieved accreditation by Android as an Android Biometric Security Partner for the Android biometric BCR or compliance testing.
Denver, CO, November 20, 2021 --(PR.com)-- iBeta is accredited to conduct biometric PAD testing to the following standards: ISO/IEC 30107-1 (2016), 30107-3 (2017) and 30107-4 (2020). The methodology for the 30107-3 and has augmented our process to also provide conformance to the ISO 30107-4 profile for testing of mobile devices. iBeta will continue the conformance testing to our current published test as well as biometric performance testing on mobile devices as delineated in ISO/IEC TS 19795-9.
Also, the NIST/NVLAP accreditation includes additional accreditations for biometric performance testing. These include Scenario and technology testing to the ISO/IEC 19795. This standard is used in our “Bake-Off” and “Face-Off” testing services.
iBeta has also become an Android Security Partner to conduct Android BCR compliance testing. iBeta has been working with Android since they began designated biometrics test labs and is fully prepared to conduct this service for clients.
“With these accreditations, iBeta is able to provide our clients a wide range of testing to various standards along with our Face-off and Bake-off and custom biometrics testing services. We are pleased be able to assist the biometrics industry by providing independent third-party testing solution,” Gail Audette, Director of Biometrics at iBeta stated.
iBeta is accredited by the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) under the National Voluntary Laboratory Program (NVLAP) Lab Code 200962-0, Android, Mastercard, The FIDO Alliance, the United States Drug Enforcement Agency for Biometric System Testing.
Contact: Evan Call, iBeta Director of Biometric Sales and Marketing ecall@ibeta.com 303-627-1110 x140 for more information about this project, and iBeta’s industry leading biometric testing and certification services.
About iBeta
Founded in 1999 and located in metro Denver, Colorado, iBeta Quality Assurance www.ibeta.com has conducted thousands of successful software testing projects. iBeta specializes in a wide variety of software testing services and serves clients worldwide from startup to Fortune 500.
