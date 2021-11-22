GOLDen MetaSessions with doc.Peace Feat. Sefer Hanpolat of Amazing Women NFT, a Women-Based NFT Collection Dropping Today That Empowers Women Through Non-Fungible Tokens

Non-fungible token representative, Sefer Hanpolat shares the story and mission behind Amazing Women NFT, a women-based NFT collection dropping today that empowers women through non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and art on GOLDen MetaSessions with doc.Peace. GOLDen MetaSessions with doc.Peace is a weekly podcast and radio show on knsj 89.1 FM Radio, a local San Diego, CA radio station geared towards raising the collective vibration one dose of inspiration at a time by featuring NFT creatives.