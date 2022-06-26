Principled Technologies Finds That an Intel Nuc 12 Extreme Kit System Powered by Intel Core i9-12900 Processor with Intel vPro Successfully Ran 18 Demanding Apps
The apps feature prominently in workflows for media and entertainment as well as in architecture, engineering, and construction (AEC) workflows.
Durham, NC, June 26, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Finding a workstation that meets the resource requirements for multiple essential apps can be time-consuming. Principled Technologies (PT) tested the Intel NUC 12 Extreme Kit—featuring an Intel Core i9-12900 processor with Intel vPro—to learn whether it could handle 18 compute-intensive applications and one virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI) application. The compute-heavy apps, which are from independent software vendors such as Adobe, Autodesk, and Siemens, play crucial roles in media, entertainment, and AEC workflows. In tests, the Intel NUC ran each of the 18 apps without issue and allowed users to carry out basic functions that professionals in those fields might routinely perform. PT engineers also successfully installed and ran VMware Horizon View on the NUC.
According to the report, “Thanks to its processor and NVIDIA GPU, the Intel NUC we tested ran 18 demanding apps for media and AEC workflows and one virtual desktop app without any problems.”
To learn more about the apps that the Intel Core i9-12900 processor-powered Intel NUC 12 Extreme Kit ran successfully, read the full report at https://facts.pt/z5BEL2x.
About Principled Technologies, Inc.
Principled Technologies, Inc. is the leading provider of technology marketing and learning & development services.
Principled Technologies, Inc. is located in Durham, North Carolina, USA. For more information, please visit www.principledtechnologies.com.
Sharon Horton
828-455-0312
https://www.principledtechnologies.com/
