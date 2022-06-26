Principled Technologies Study Determines That Intel NUC 12 Extreme Kit Systems Powered by Intel Core i9-12900 Processors Can Successfully Run 18 Demanding Apps
The workstation handled apps used by professionals in media content creation and architecture, engineering, and construction (AEC) workflows.
Durham, NC, June 26, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Not all workstations are capable of supporting compute-intensive applications such as those used in media content creation, architecture, engineering, and construction. Principled Technologies (PT) tested the compact Intel NUC 12 Extreme Kit—featuring an Intel Core i9-12900 processor—to determine whether it allowed users to perform tasks in 18 compute-intensive applications from independent software vendors such as Adobe, Autodesk, and Siemens. The Intel NUC not only ran all of the 18 apps without issue, but it also successfully ran VMware Horizon View, a virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI) application.
The report states, “In our tests, the Intel NUC met the requirements of 18 media and AEC applications and one virtual desktop application. We successfully installed apps on the Intel NUC 12 Extreme Kit, carried out typical tasks, and closed the apps, experiencing no crashes or other issues.”
To see which demanding apps the Intel Core i9-12900 processor-powered Intel NUC 12 Extreme Kit ran successfully, read the full report at https://facts.pt/9j3YwLt.
About Principled Technologies, Inc.
Principled Technologies, Inc. is the leading provider of technology marketing and learning & development services.
Principled Technologies, Inc. is located in Durham, North Carolina, USA. For more information, please visit www.principledtechnologies.com.
