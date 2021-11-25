Beyond Spots & Dots Wins Two MarCom Awards
Agency is recognized for excellence in both website and magazine design.
Pittsburgh, PA, November 25, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Beyond Spots & Dots received recognition from the 2021 MarCom Awards, an international creative competition for marketing and communication professionals. The full-service advertising agency attained one platinum award for website redesign and one gold award for magazine advertisements.
Beyond Spots & Dots awards include the following:
Platinum | Digital Media | Design (Website) | Website Redesign
Gold | Print Media | Design (Print) | Magazine Advertisement
“At Beyond Spots & Dots, we have strategic processes that foster success and we pride ourselves in setting the standard for website design, graphic design and media placement. We are honored to receive these awards because they acknowledge the expertise, talent, collaboration and dedication that our team demonstrates for each and every client need,” said Melanie Querry, Founder and President of Beyond Spots & Dots.
MarCom Awards is a highly respected competition that recognizes outstanding and innovative achievements. As one of the oldest and largest creative competitions in the world, winning one of these awards is greatly sought-after. This year, industry professional judges looked for companies and individuals whose talent exceeded a high standard of excellence amongst 6,000 entries. MarCom winners range from international marketing agencies and Fortune 500 companies to individual creative professionals.
To learn more about Beyond Spots & Dots’ proven advertising and marketing strategies, view the “Beyond the Scenes” video series.
Website: https://www.beyondspotsanddots.com/beyondthescenes
About Beyond Spots & Dots
Established in 2006, Beyond Spots & Dots is a full-service marketing and advertising agency in Pittsburgh, PA, Columbus, OH and Baltimore, MD. Beyond Spots & Dots is dedicated to planning, creating and managing advertising, marketing, public relations, branding and digital for clients. Agency services range from digital advertising, programmatic tactics, social media, web development and SEO to traditional media buying, market research, copywriting, brand development and video production. Beyond Spots & Dots is also recognized as a national Women’s Business Enterprise (WBE) by the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC). Visit beyondspotsanddots.com to learn how to increase your company’s share of voice.
Note to editors: For more information, news and perspectives from Beyond Spots & Dots, journalists and analysts may call (412) 281-6215. Web links, telephone numbers and titles were correct at time of publication, but may have changed.
