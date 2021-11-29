My Cookbook Passion, a Groundbreaking & Unique Cookbook, Just Released
"My Cookbook Passion" (272 pages, Gaudium Publishing) showcases Culinary History and Recipe Adventure Exploring the 3,000 cookbook collection of food and kitchen influencer, Pamela Kure Grogan, president of Cookbook Passion.
Henderson, NV, November 29, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Becoming the perfect personal or corporate gift for any time of the year, “My Cookbook Passion” by food influencer, Pamela Kure Grogan, and president of CookbookPassion.com, tracks the evolution on how kitchens, restaurants and the tastes of people changed between 1920’s through the 1970’s. Featuring 300+ vintage cookbook covers and 122 heirloom recipes, My Cookbook Passion, showcases “Culinary History and Recipe Adventure Exploring Pamela’s 3,000 Cookbook Collection.”
With 20+ years as a Store Manager at Williams-Sonoma and Sur La Table kitchen stores, and a past as a online food editor, Pamela crafts an entertaining and captivating "autobio-gastronomical-anthology."
Author, Pamela Kure Grogan:
“'My Cookbook Passion' has been 12 year labor of love to bring to publication, a story in itself. What I am trying to do here is far different from your normal cookbook, and rather, I am trying to encourage food lovers to become cookbook lovers. And to realize that behind every cookbook there is a fascinating story of the food writer.” Pamela is currently an active baker & culinary expert at www.Facebook.com/kitchenastir/. She is also president of CookbookPassion.com, specializing in education of kitchen tools & usage. and the art of cookbook collecting.
Imprint: Gaudium Publishing of Histria Books -- Distributing Partner: CasemateIPM.com/contact-us
approx. 270 pp., 11 x 10.5 in., Illustrated
Hardcover Printed: November – Released December, 2021
ISBN 978-1-59211-117-6 Contact: info@HistriaBooks.com US$49.99; UK£39.99
"My Cookbook Passion" by Pamela Kure Grogan can now be purchased through independent book stores, Barnes & Noble or Amazon. Also, through publisher at www.HistriaBooks.com/product/my-cookbook-passion/ (use coupon COOKING through 12.31.21 (other coupons may be available))
Read the following comments:
"This book is awesome. As a fellow cookbook collector and book dealer I can tell you My Cookbook Passion is going to be the must-have cookbook/reference book that everyone who loves cooking and cookbooks will want in their library." -Myrna Donato Owner of Amber Unicorn Books
“Our members will definitely want to own this title.” -Eat Your Books blog
"Your writing on The Greenbrier ('America's Resort') and on Hermann Rusch's Greenbrier Cookbook and his recipe of 'Filet de Boeuf Wellington' looks great. Best wishes on the success of 'My Cookbook Passion.'" -Bob Conte, Greenbrier Historian
For further information, contact:
info@CookbookPassion.com
Editor: S.P. Grogan
702.303.5915
Limited Digital ARCs available for reviewers, journalists. Author interviews available.
Contact: info@CookbookPassion.com
