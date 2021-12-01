Grey Area Coffeeshop - Debut Novel from Leliestraat Press Available Now in Digital and Print Formats
A long time ago in a coffeeshop far, far away … During the endless War on Drugs and in the waning years of the Twentieth century, three expatriate Americans founded Grey Area Coffeeshop in Amsterdam, capital of The Netherlands in the European Union.
New York, NY, December 01, 2021 --(PR.com)-- "Grey Area Coffeeshop" by de heer Slice
Published by Leliestraat Press
The true story of the founding of Amsterdam’s greatest cannabis emporium by three expatriate Americans during the War on Drugs.
"Grey Area Coffeeshop" by de heer Slice is now available on Amazon for Kindle, paperback, and hardcover.
eBook also available for download on Apple Books.
A long time ago in a coffeeshop far, far away …
During the endless War on Drugs and in the waning years of the Twentieth century, three expatriate Americans founded Grey Area Coffeeshop in Amsterdam, capital of The Netherlands in the European Union. It was a time before the sprawling tentacles of the Internet encircled the globe, before the advent of cellphones, and before the decriminalization of cannabis in the United States. Kurt was dead, The Juice was on trial, and Han shot first.
Before Grey Area Coffeeshop became known as the CBGB of Weed and the greatest cannabis emporium in the world, it was the site of a harrowing clash of cultures where elements of the underworld vied with the rule of law in a daunting struggle to survive. And sell hempseed muffins.
Visit greyareacoffeeshop.com for more information and free chapter sample download.
"'Grey Area Coffeeshop" by de heer Slice is published by Leliestraat Press.
Published by Leliestraat Press
The true story of the founding of Amsterdam’s greatest cannabis emporium by three expatriate Americans during the War on Drugs.
"Grey Area Coffeeshop" by de heer Slice is now available on Amazon for Kindle, paperback, and hardcover.
eBook also available for download on Apple Books.
A long time ago in a coffeeshop far, far away …
During the endless War on Drugs and in the waning years of the Twentieth century, three expatriate Americans founded Grey Area Coffeeshop in Amsterdam, capital of The Netherlands in the European Union. It was a time before the sprawling tentacles of the Internet encircled the globe, before the advent of cellphones, and before the decriminalization of cannabis in the United States. Kurt was dead, The Juice was on trial, and Han shot first.
Before Grey Area Coffeeshop became known as the CBGB of Weed and the greatest cannabis emporium in the world, it was the site of a harrowing clash of cultures where elements of the underworld vied with the rule of law in a daunting struggle to survive. And sell hempseed muffins.
Visit greyareacoffeeshop.com for more information and free chapter sample download.
"'Grey Area Coffeeshop" by de heer Slice is published by Leliestraat Press.
Contact
Leliestraat PressContact
de heer Slice
646-830-4234
greyareacoffeeshop.com
de heer Slice
646-830-4234
greyareacoffeeshop.com
Multimedia
Categories