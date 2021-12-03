Former Chicago Public Schools Employee Creates Award-Winning STEM Programs Bringing Emerging Technology Into Classrooms: Improves Academic Outcomes and Opportunities
Former CPS employee creates award-winning STEM programming at NextWave STEM. Curricula is aligned with NGSS Grade Band Engineering Technology Standards, Common Core Math and ELA as they relate to the NGSS ETS standards, and ISTE, CSTA and 21st Century Skills standards related to emerging technologies and STEM. Courses include topics such as robotics, artificial intelligence, coding, drones, solar and renewable energy, entrepreneurship, innovation, cybersecurity, 3D modeling and 3D printing.
Chicago, IL, December 03, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Entrepreneur and start-up enthusiast, Udit Agarwal, founded NextWave STEM to inspire K-12 students to take an active role in STEM learning. As a former Procurement Buyer and IT Analyst at Chicago Public Schools, the third largest school district in the United States, Agarwal saw a need for standards-aligned STEM curriculum, on-demand STEM instruction, and teacher training options.
“I noticed how STEM hardware just sat there without being used because teachers either didn’t have the proper training on how to use them or didn’t have the curriculum to use them in hands-on educational experiences,” stated Udit Agarwal, Program Director and Founder of NextWaveSTEM. “Our goal is to create a trifecta where the emerging technology hardware, real-world application curriculum, and teacher training on how to use the technology and the curriculum together creates an innovative educational experience. We want these experiences to help students move beyond merely passing through a grade, but to see their own potential and consider careers in STEM, one of the fastest growing industries in the world.”
NextWave STEM’s curriculum is aligned with NGSS Grade Band Engineering Technology Standards, Common Core Math and ELA as they relate to the NGSS ETS standards, and ISTE, CSTA and 21st Century Skills standards related to emerging technologies and STEM. Courses include topics such as robotics, artificial intelligence, coding, drones, solar and renewable energy, entrepreneurship, innovation, cybersecurity, and 3D technology - including modeling and printing.
“Science education is most effective when students can explore beyond limitations and gain understanding first hand. This matters even more for students with limited or inconsistent access to high-quality learning opportunities. NextWave STEM’s programming engages students in hands-on, experiential learning, fostering memorable experiences that can spark interest and enthusiasm for science and technology,” stated Erica McClendon Walker, MA, LSW, Program Manager, Chicago HOPES For Kids.
About NextWaveSTEM
NextWave STEM, a TechEd company provides standards-supported, digital STEM curricula and resources for K-12 teachers and classrooms for both in-class instruction and remote learning. NextWave STEM is a comprehensive solution for STEM education that includes project-based curricula with corresponding course kits, and professional training and on-going support for educators.
NextWave STEM K-12 Courses
Overview of NextWave STEM K-12 Courses. Course topics include robotics, artificial intelligence, coding, drones, solar and renewable energy, entrepreneurship, innovation, cybersecurity, and 3D technology—including modeling and printing.
