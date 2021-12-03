Former Chicago Public Schools Employee Creates Award-Winning STEM Programs Bringing Emerging Technology Into Classrooms: Improves Academic Outcomes and Opportunities

Former CPS employee creates award-winning STEM programming at NextWave STEM. Curricula is aligned with NGSS Grade Band Engineering Technology Standards, Common Core Math and ELA as they relate to the NGSS ETS standards, and ISTE, CSTA and 21st Century Skills standards related to emerging technologies and STEM. Courses include topics such as robotics, artificial intelligence, coding, drones, solar and renewable energy, entrepreneurship, innovation, cybersecurity, 3D modeling and 3D printing.