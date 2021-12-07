Vitex Systems, LLC. Creates New Holding Company, Arqai, LLC.
Naples, FL, December 07, 2021 --(PR.com)-- On October 1, 2021, Vitex Systems, LLC., announced plans to create a new holding company, Arqai, LLC.
Arqai, is a privately held American holding company headquartered in Naples, Florida. It was created through a restructuring of Vitex Systems, LLC on January 1, 2021, and became the parent company of Uxari, Elxai, Vitex and Uplight Pro. The three shareholders of Vitex Systems remained as shareholders, and employees at Arqai. Araqai’s collection of companies makes it the largest Smart Home technology provider by revenue in the state of Florida.
The establishment of Arqai, was prompted by a desire to make the individual business units “cleaner and more accountable” while allowing greater autonomy to companies that operate in businesses other than residential new construction.
Arqai is the accumulation of years-of-evolution starting in 1984 as Vitex, Inc, West Bloomfield, Michigan founded by Tom Yesowich to address the needs of local builders as they stepped into what was the beginning of the smart home.
Then, 18 successful years later on November 15, 2002, Vitex Systems, Marco Island, Florida was founded by Tom Yesowich and Ed Carbary as a company dedicated to partnering with Florida residential builders to sell, install and provide smart home products and cloud based services to their new homeowners.
Vitex’s partnerships with Florida production and semi-custom builders quickly flourished, and demand to sell additional products directly to homeowners, as they moved into their new homes, became apparent. Uxari was created on September 18, 2015, allowing sales of Sonos smart speakers, smart home security systems, networking, lighting control, cameras, locks, thermostats, TV mounting service, and landscape lighting direct to Vitex builders homeowners. It was at this time that the customer call center opened in Fort Myers Florida bringing 7-day a week, free, live, tier 3 and tier 4 help desk technicians, customer support, and sales agents, to hundreds of thousands existing customers.
On December 10, 2015, after working for the company for three years, and being instrumental in automating the company's business systems to Salesforce, Anthony Leo is named President and becomes the third partner.
Continuous exponential growth in the “custom” high-end-home category created Elxai on November 1, 2016, bringing the best of our best to a market desperate for a company with a more corporate structure. The term “artificial intelligence” is used for the first time on all Elxai cars, vans and trucks depicting the new norm for high-end intelligent homes.
Their latest addition to the Arqai family of intelligent product companies is Uplight Pro, created on September 17, 2020, making our existing landscape lighting business cleaner and more accountable with greater autonomy throughout the state of Florida.
