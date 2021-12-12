Local Business Person Voted Top 100 Most Influential People in Real Estate Staging
Park City, UT, December 12, 2021 --(PR.com)-- The Real Estate Staging Association® (RESA®) is pleased to announce that Sandra Racz with Signature Redesign, LLC, Park City has been voted One of the Top 100 Most Influential People in Real Estate Staging by her industry peers and members of The Real Estate Staging Association® (RESA®) “We would like to thank everyone for their participation in the awards process. Without the support of our membership, we would not be able to recognize so many well deserving people in our industry,” said, Shell Brodnax, RESA CEO.
Sandra Racz operates Signature Redesign, LLC and The Decorating and Staging Academy and has been a professional real estate stager since 2004. Racz, offeres certification classes and client serves in home staging, interior decorating and color consultation Park City, UT and Scottsdale, AZ.
"Over the past 20 years, I have been fortunate to experience working and teaching in an industry that has continued to expand and flourish. The opportunity to do so has been such a privilege and has opened up doors for so many opportunities. Due to my marketing background and numerous personal moves with my family, I realized quickly how imperative it is to showcase a home in the best light possible.”
About You and Your Company
Sandra Racz a professional real estate stager and an industry influencer. Racz is a: Master Professional Trainer and Executive Director, The Decorating and Staging National Conference Speaker, National award winner for decorating, color and staging. Co-author of six decorating and staging books.
About The Real Estate Staging Association®
The Real Estate Staging Association® (RESA®) is the trade association for professional real estate stagers and redesigners. For more information on the real estate staging and the convention visit www.RESAConvention.com. For more information about the awards please visit www.HomeStagingIndustryAwards.com. For more information about real estate staging, or to find a professional stager or redesigner call 800-201-8687 and speak with Shell Brodnax, or visit the RESA® Website at www.RealEstateStagingAssociation.com.
Sandra Racz
435-901-1205
www.sandraracz.com
