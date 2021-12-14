Denali Receives Dual Awards at Cisco Partner Summit 2021
Recognized as Enterprise Networking Partner of the Year & Execution Excellence Regional Partner of the Year: Golden Northwest Region.
Redmond, WA, December 14, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Cisco has recognized Denali Advanced Integration for dual awards from its 2021 Partner Summit, featuring Enterprise Networking Partner of the Year and Execution Excellence Regional Partner of the Year in the US West Region.
Denali was named the #1 Enterprise Networking partner in the West because of its 113% growth in this category. Denali invested heavily in enterprise networking solutions to support multi-national enterprise customers who deploy solutions globally.
Enterprise Networking provides secure, fast, and reliable connectivity for end users and applications across a network, which is imperative for global operations and today’s increasingly distributed workforce. Denali has sustained year-over-year growth with Cisco in the enterprise networking space for four consecutive years.
The nimble, customer-first strategy of Denali leads to outstanding customer outcomes, and awards like Cisco’s Execution Excellence Partner of the Year.
“Execution is one of our core company values that we bring to every partnership.” Said Bill Barry, EVP Global Alliances of Denali. “We are extremely proud of these awards and look forward to the continued growth of our partnership with Cisco. Together we will continue to create positive change for our customers and the world.”
Denali has built a strong partnership with Cisco through business investment and personal collaboration.
“What you do is important, and you make a difference not only with your customers, but in your community,” said William Hagge, Partner Account Manager at Cisco. “I am so very proud to be Denali’s headquarter Partner Account Manager and I look forward to over-achieving with Denali for many years to come."
About Denali Advanced Integration
Denali Advanced Integration delivers enterprise IT solutions and services, powered by strategic experts and best of breed technologies to help guide our clients through the most complex IT challenges. Denali was founded by the Daher family in 1992 in Redmond, Washington and has since grown to be a global leader in providing essential enterprise technology with offices, distribution centers and headquarters throughout North America, Europe, Middle East, India, and Asia. Denali provides people, process and technology that helps customers attain and sustain outstanding business outcomes. The company has received several awards from its partners for innovation and outstanding Customer First service. www.denaliai.com
Follow Denali Advanced Integration: LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter
Denali was named the #1 Enterprise Networking partner in the West because of its 113% growth in this category. Denali invested heavily in enterprise networking solutions to support multi-national enterprise customers who deploy solutions globally.
Enterprise Networking provides secure, fast, and reliable connectivity for end users and applications across a network, which is imperative for global operations and today’s increasingly distributed workforce. Denali has sustained year-over-year growth with Cisco in the enterprise networking space for four consecutive years.
The nimble, customer-first strategy of Denali leads to outstanding customer outcomes, and awards like Cisco’s Execution Excellence Partner of the Year.
“Execution is one of our core company values that we bring to every partnership.” Said Bill Barry, EVP Global Alliances of Denali. “We are extremely proud of these awards and look forward to the continued growth of our partnership with Cisco. Together we will continue to create positive change for our customers and the world.”
Denali has built a strong partnership with Cisco through business investment and personal collaboration.
“What you do is important, and you make a difference not only with your customers, but in your community,” said William Hagge, Partner Account Manager at Cisco. “I am so very proud to be Denali’s headquarter Partner Account Manager and I look forward to over-achieving with Denali for many years to come."
About Denali Advanced Integration
Denali Advanced Integration delivers enterprise IT solutions and services, powered by strategic experts and best of breed technologies to help guide our clients through the most complex IT challenges. Denali was founded by the Daher family in 1992 in Redmond, Washington and has since grown to be a global leader in providing essential enterprise technology with offices, distribution centers and headquarters throughout North America, Europe, Middle East, India, and Asia. Denali provides people, process and technology that helps customers attain and sustain outstanding business outcomes. The company has received several awards from its partners for innovation and outstanding Customer First service. www.denaliai.com
Follow Denali Advanced Integration: LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter
Contact
Denali Advanced IntegrationContact
Corby Casler
206-474-6388
www.denaliai.com
Corby Casler
206-474-6388
www.denaliai.com
Categories