Water Design-Build Council Unveils New Name
The Water Design-Build Council will now be known as the Water Collaborative Delivery Association, the group announced this month. Following a year of industry engagement, research and analysis, the name change is part of a revitalized organizational brand that includes a new logo and tagline. The new name reflects evolving project delivery approaches and supports the association’s mission to transform the water and wastewater industry by advancing successful collaborative delivery solutions.
Denver, CO, December 17, 2021 --(PR.com)-- The Water Design-Build Council will now be known as the Water Collaborative Delivery Association, the group announced during its quarterly member meeting last week.
“As water professionals ourselves, we understand the challenge of delivering successful water projects amid growing needs,” said Mike Watson, president of the Water Collaborative Delivery Association (WCDA) Board of Directors. “Through expanded industry outreach as a newly rebranded association, we intend to equip and empower our industry to achieve better project outcomes through the power of collaboration.”
Resulting from a year of industry engagement, research and analysis, the name change is part of a revitalized organizational brand that includes a new logo and tagline - Better Projects, Together. The new name better reflects evolving project delivery approaches, including design-build and construction management at-risk, and supports the association’s mission to transform the water and wastewater industry by advancing successful collaborative delivery solutions.
“The term collaborative delivery describes a full spectrum of approaches to achieving better project outcomes,” said WCDA Executive Director Mark Alpert. “By incorporating the term into our name, we will build understanding of collaborative delivery methods, support industry growth and achieve our mission.”
Founded in 2006 by a small group of water and wastewater design-build firms, WCDA has grown to become a leading professional association serving a diverse array of industry experts, practitioners, suppliers, and owners. Initially, the group focused on expanding project delivery options by advancing design-build methods as an alternative to the traditional design-bid-build approach. Today, design-build is part of an evolving spectrum of team-based, field-tested methods that deliver better project outcomes.
Collaborative delivery methods include all approaches to procuring and delivering capital projects that involve close collaboration among all stakeholders - owners, designers, constructors, operators, technology providers, and equipment suppliers—through all stages of a project. These methods include construction management at-risk (CMAR), progressive design-build (PDB), fixed-price design-build (FPDB), design-build-operate (DBO), and public-private partnerships (P3).
Since its inception, WCDA has helped thousands of practitioners and project owners successfully adopt collaborative delivery solutions through its education, research and advocacy. WCDA also partners with other industry organizations to further its mission. Thanks in part to those efforts, collaborative delivery is now the fastest-growing form of project delivery in the water and wastewater industry. Owners choose collaborative delivery because of its proven ability to drive better project outcomes with more innovation, control, certainty and value.
WCDA’s new logo reflects the collaborative synergies and close connections among all water project stakeholders that enable them to achieve better outcomes, together, through collaborative delivery methods.
To learn more about the Water Collaborative Delivery Association and access collaborative delivery tools, research and resources, visit www.watercollaborativedelivery.org.
Contact
Water Collaborative Delivery AssociationContact
Bob Golden
303-641-0550
watercollaborativedelivery.org
