Riata Ranch International Opens Branch at Brandywood in Temecula, CA

Riata Ranch International is expanding to a second location in Temecula, California with The Brandywood Foundation. This new Riata Ranch venue at Brandywood will offer a family-oriented program via a learning-while-doing formula within the authentic character and challenges of ranch life. In 2022, "All Family Ranch Days" will be starting early spring. The Brandywood location and its healing powers offer the soil, atmosphere, and facilities that make it all happen.