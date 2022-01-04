Nolyn Nyatanga, DO Joins New York Cancer & Blood Specialists
Port Jefferson Station, NY, January 04, 2022 --(PR.com)-- New York Cancer & Blood Specialists (NYCBS), one of the Nation’s leading oncology practices, is pleased to announce the addition of board-certified hematologist-oncologist Nolyn Nyatanga, DO. She will be practicing at NYCBS’s offices at 1055 Stewart Ave, Bethpage, NY 11714 and 260 Sunrise Hwy, Valley Stream, NY 11581.
“We are pleased to welcome Dr. Nyatanga to our practice,” said Jeff Vacirca, MD, CEO. She provides a great blend of outstanding clinical experience and passion for delivering high-quality patient-centered care.”
Dr. Nyatanga decided to pursue a career in medicine after having the opportunity to take care of sick children at an orphanage in Zimbabwe as a teenager. In a place where vulnerable populations succumbed to preventable diseases, she learned to appreciate the importance of preventive healthcare and modern medicine's critical role in treating and curing disease. A particular focus in Hematology and Oncology allowed her to integrate both in taking care of her patients.
As a fierce patient advocate, Dr. Nyatanga goes the extra mile to ensure patients get the best and most advanced care possible. She also enjoys doing life with them. “So while we fight cancer together, do life together too,” she said. “I believe in a holistic approach to patient care and strongly believe in empowering patients to participate actively in their health journey.”
Dr. Nyatanga works with patients on all aspects of their lives to ensure nutritional, emotional, and social alignment with overall health goals. “I enjoy taking time to explain things to my patients and take joy when they fully understand their disease, their treatment options, and overall plan of care,” she said. “It’s quite fulfilling when patients come in and excitedly tell me all of the things they ate to get their potassium or hemoglobin up. That’s engagement, and I thoroughly enjoy it.”
Dr. Nyatanga received her degree in biology from Central Methodist University in Fayette, Missouri, and then her Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine from the Kansas City University of Medicine and Biosciences. She completed her residency in internal medicine at the Cleveland Clinic Foundation, followed by a fellowship in Hematology/Oncology at Hofstra North Shore-LIJ School of Medicine, Monter Cancer Center in New Hyde Park, NY. Dr. Nyatanga enjoys traveling, hiking, shopping, and golfing in her free time.
Dr. Nyatanga is thrilled to be a part of NYCBS’s well-organized and efficient practice, providing high-quality, cost-effective care. She said, “There is a palpable culture of ensuring that above all else, patients come first. Everyone here absolutely loves what they do, and they love taking care of patients and making a difference. The staff takes pleasure in going the extra mile for their patients, and the organization dedicates a lot of time and resources to ensure patients can afford to get the care they need.”
To make an appointment with Dr. Nyatanga, call 718-732-4049. For more information, please visit nycancer.com.
About New York Cancer & Blood Specialists
New York Cancer & Blood Specialists is committed to our patients. We are dedicated to providing each patient with a unique path to treatment and unmatched support. We strive to make quality comprehensive cancer care available to each and every patient throughout New York.
Contact
Sarah Gould, Marketing Content Coordinator
631-574-8360
