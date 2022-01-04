Dr. Minh-Phuong Huynh-Le Joins New York Cancer & Blood Specialists in Brooklyn
Brooklyn, NY, January 04, 2022 --(PR.com)-- New York Cancer & Blood Specialists (NYCBS), one of the leading oncology practices in the Nation, is thrilled to announce the addition of board-certified radiation oncologist Dr. Minh-Phuong Huynh-Le. She will be practicing at 121 DeKalb Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11201.
“We are pleased to welcome Dr. Huynh-Le to our practice,” said Jeff Vacirca, MD, CEO of NYCBS. “She will help us deliver advanced radiation oncology therapies and treatment options to the Brooklyn community.
Dr. Huynh-Le became a radiation oncologist because she wanted to provide compassionate care to people diagnosed with life-altering diagnoses. “My goal is to deliver personalized, modern radiation treatments to every patient, using shared decision-making, taking into account every individual's goals and wishes,” Dr. Huynh-Le said. “I love using advanced radiation techniques to treat cancer while minimizing side effects.
She is an expert in advanced radiation techniques, including 3D-conformal radiation therapy (3D-CRT), intensity-modulated radiotherapy (IMRT), stereotactic body radiotherapy (SBRT), stereotactic radiosurgery (SRS), and brachytherapy.
Dr. Huynh-Le earned her Medical Doctorate at Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine in Baltimore. She completed her internship in internal medicine at Johns Hopkins Hospital before completing a radiation oncology residency at the University of California San Diego, where she served as Chief Resident. During her radiation oncology training, Dr. Huynh-Le also earned a Master’s degree in Clinical Research at UC San Diego. Her Master’s thesis focused on imaging biomarkers of attention/processing speed cognitive decline after brain radiotherapy.
Dr. Huynh-Le has authored over 40 research manuscripts and book chapters in prestigious journals such as JAMA Oncology; Cancer; Radiotherapy & Oncology; Cancer Epidemiology, Biomarkers & Prevention; and The International Journal of Radiation Oncology, Biology, & Physics. Dr. Huynh-Le is affiliated with the American Society for Radiation Oncology.
“I am so excited to join the team at NYCBS to deliver state-of-the-art radiation oncology care,” said Dr.Huynh-Le. “NYCBS offers patients a comprehensive, streamlined cancer care experience, and I am excited to join a multi-specialty group that excels in coordinated cancer treatment that provides patients the best available cancer treatments.
To make an appointment, please call (718) 732-4080.
For more information, visit nycancer.com.
About New York Cancer & Blood Specialists:
New York Cancer & Blood Specialists is committed to our patients. We are dedicated to providing each patient with a unique path to treatment and unmatched support. We strive to make quality, comprehensive cancer care available to each and every patient throughout New York.
Contact
Sarah Gould, Marketing Content Coordinator
631-574-8360
Categories