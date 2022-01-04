Press Releases>Medical & Health>Radiology & Imaging>New York Cancer & Blood Specialists>

Dr. Minh-Phuong Huynh-Le Joins New York Cancer & Blood Specialists in Brooklyn

Brooklyn, NY, January 04, 2022 --(PR.com)-- New York Cancer & Blood Specialists (NYCBS), one of the leading oncology practices in the Nation, is thrilled to announce the addition of board-certified radiation oncologist Dr. Minh-Phuong Huynh-Le. She will be practicing at 121 DeKalb Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11201.

“We are pleased to welcome Dr. Huynh-Le to our practice,” said Jeff Vacirca, MD, CEO of NYCBS. “She will help us deliver advanced radiation oncology therapies and treatment options to the Brooklyn community.

Dr. Huynh-Le became a radiation oncologist because she wanted to provide compassionate care to people diagnosed with life-altering diagnoses. “My goal is to deliver personalized, modern radiation treatments to every patient, using shared decision-making, taking into account every individual's goals and wishes,” Dr. Huynh-Le said. “I love using advanced radiation techniques to treat cancer while minimizing side effects.

She is an expert in advanced radiation techniques, including 3D-conformal radiation therapy (3D-CRT), intensity-modulated radiotherapy (IMRT), stereotactic body radiotherapy (SBRT), stereotactic radiosurgery (SRS), and brachytherapy.

Dr. Huynh-Le earned her Medical Doctorate at Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine in Baltimore. She completed her internship in internal medicine at Johns Hopkins Hospital before completing a radiation oncology residency at the University of California San Diego, where she served as Chief Resident. During her radiation oncology training, Dr. Huynh-Le also earned a Master’s degree in Clinical Research at UC San Diego. Her Master’s thesis focused on imaging biomarkers of attention/processing speed cognitive decline after brain radiotherapy.

Dr. Huynh-Le has authored over 40 research manuscripts and book chapters in prestigious journals such as JAMA Oncology; Cancer; Radiotherapy & Oncology; Cancer Epidemiology, Biomarkers & Prevention; and The International Journal of Radiation Oncology, Biology, & Physics. Dr. Huynh-Le is affiliated with the American Society for Radiation Oncology.

“I am so excited to join the team at NYCBS to deliver state-of-the-art radiation oncology care,” said Dr.Huynh-Le. “NYCBS offers patients a comprehensive, streamlined cancer care experience, and I am excited to join a multi-specialty group that excels in coordinated cancer treatment that provides patients the best available cancer treatments.

To make an appointment, please call (718) 732-4080.

For more information, visit nycancer.com.

About New York Cancer & Blood Specialists:
New York Cancer & Blood Specialists is committed to our patients. We are dedicated to providing each patient with a unique path to treatment and unmatched support. We strive to make quality, comprehensive cancer care available to each and every patient throughout New York.
Contact
New York Cancer & Blood Specialists
Sarah Gould, Marketing Content Coordinator
631-574-8360
