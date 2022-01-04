Shreya P. Goyal, MD Joins New York Cancer & Blood Specialists in Brooklyn
Brooklyn, NY, January 04, 2022 --(PR.com)-- New York Cancer & Blood Specialists (NYCBS), one of the leading oncology practices in the Nation, is thrilled to announce the addition of hematologist-oncologist Shreya P. Goyal, MD. She will be practicing at 447 Atlantic Ave., Brooklyn, NY 11217, and the Brooklyn Cancer Center at 121 Dekalb Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11201.
“It is my pleasure to welcome Dr. Goyal to our practice,” said Jeff Vacirca, MD, CEO of NYCBS. “Her addition will allow us to deliver the world-class cancer care our practice is known for as we continue expanding our presence in Brooklyn.”
Dr. Goyal’s career in medicine was motivated by her desire to care for others, especially oncology, where the relationship with patients is one for life. “Oncology is a field that is advancing by the day,” she said.
Dr. Goyal earned her undergraduate degree from Duke University. She received her Doctor of Medicine from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill School of Medicine. She completed an Internal Medicine Residency at Northwell Health, followed by a Hematology/Oncology Fellowship at Northwell Health Cancer Institute, where she served as Chief Fellow.
“We feel very fortunate to welcome Dr. Shreya Goyal to our team,” said Maxim Shulimovich, MD, Chief of Hematology-Oncology, The Brooklyn Cancer Center. Dr. Goyal’s education, training, professional and academic background, as well as her multiple honors and accolades, speak volumes to the kind of a physician she is and the kind of dedication and work ethic she will bring. “She will fit perfectly with our team and undoubtedly contribute greatly to our mission here in Brooklyn, which is to bring a high level of expertise, dynamic physicians, and a patient-centered care with a focus on quality and patient experience using the latest innovations and advancements in Hematology/Oncology.”
Dr. Goyal has various research experience and has written numerous publications in gastrointestinal malignancies. She is fluent in English and Hindi.
To make an appointment, please call (718) 732-4080.
For more information, visit nycancer.com.
About New York Cancer & Blood Specialists:
New York Cancer & Blood Specialists is committed to our patients. We are dedicated to providing each patient with a unique path to treatment and unmatched support. We strive to make quality, comprehensive cancer care available to each and every patient throughout New York.
“It is my pleasure to welcome Dr. Goyal to our practice,” said Jeff Vacirca, MD, CEO of NYCBS. “Her addition will allow us to deliver the world-class cancer care our practice is known for as we continue expanding our presence in Brooklyn.”
Dr. Goyal’s career in medicine was motivated by her desire to care for others, especially oncology, where the relationship with patients is one for life. “Oncology is a field that is advancing by the day,” she said.
Dr. Goyal earned her undergraduate degree from Duke University. She received her Doctor of Medicine from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill School of Medicine. She completed an Internal Medicine Residency at Northwell Health, followed by a Hematology/Oncology Fellowship at Northwell Health Cancer Institute, where she served as Chief Fellow.
“We feel very fortunate to welcome Dr. Shreya Goyal to our team,” said Maxim Shulimovich, MD, Chief of Hematology-Oncology, The Brooklyn Cancer Center. Dr. Goyal’s education, training, professional and academic background, as well as her multiple honors and accolades, speak volumes to the kind of a physician she is and the kind of dedication and work ethic she will bring. “She will fit perfectly with our team and undoubtedly contribute greatly to our mission here in Brooklyn, which is to bring a high level of expertise, dynamic physicians, and a patient-centered care with a focus on quality and patient experience using the latest innovations and advancements in Hematology/Oncology.”
Dr. Goyal has various research experience and has written numerous publications in gastrointestinal malignancies. She is fluent in English and Hindi.
To make an appointment, please call (718) 732-4080.
For more information, visit nycancer.com.
About New York Cancer & Blood Specialists:
New York Cancer & Blood Specialists is committed to our patients. We are dedicated to providing each patient with a unique path to treatment and unmatched support. We strive to make quality, comprehensive cancer care available to each and every patient throughout New York.
Contact
New York Cancer & Blood SpecialistsContact
Sarah Gould, Marketing Content Coordinator
631-574-8360
Sarah Gould, Marketing Content Coordinator
631-574-8360
Categories