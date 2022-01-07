The College Investor Ranks the Best Free Tax Software for 2022
Most tax software companies advertise "free file," but the reality is that most don't deliver. With all the major taxes changes this year, The College Investor analyzed all the major tax software programs to find which ones offer the most robust free file options.
San Diego, CA, January 07, 2022 --(PR.com)-- The College Investor has just released their annual guide to the best Free tax software this tax season.
While most tax software companies advertise free file, the reality is that most people don’t qualify for the free tier. Sadly, most consumers don’t discover they don’t qualify for free file until they’ve spent 30-45 minutes entering their information. At this point they are forced to upgrade to expensive pricing plans, when they thought it would be free.
Some common examples of tax situations that don’t qualify for free file at many providers include unemployment income, health savings account contributions, or Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC).
Additionally, while many tax software products advertise free file, it may only apply to Federal tax filing - leaving consumers who need to file a state tax return paying an unexpected fee.
“With all the headlines around free tax software, we wanted to identify the tax software that offers truly free tax filing - so consumers don’t feel misled,” said Robert Farrington, America’s Millennial Money Expert® and Founder of The College Investor.
“Taxpayers can find all the free tax software options at The College Investor, and make an informed decision as to which service would best suit their tax filing situation."
The College Investor publishes regular content about personal finance, investing, and student loan debt. The College Investor also hosts a YouTube Channel on money topics and product reviews, which can be found here.
