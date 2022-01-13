SelfStorageInvesting.com Has Announced the Next Live Onsite Self Storage Academy™; the Industry’s Premier Educational Event Will be Held March 31 – April 2 in Orlando, FL
Noblesville, IN, January 13, 2022 --(PR.com)-- The Organizer of The Self Storage Academy™ is Scott Meyers, investor, author, and owner of SelfStorageInvesting.com, along with his team of key industry professionals. This three-day event teaches real estate investors and entrepreneurs how to find, evaluate, finance, purchase, develop and manage Self Storage Facilities Nationwide using real world case studies and analysis.
“Since COVID-19 has disrupted live events we have been focused online. Now in our 16th year, our March/April event is shaping up to be amazing due to the heightened interest in Self Storage investing,” says Meyers. “We have revamped our already successful format with a focus on today’s strategies for acquiring, financing, developing and managing Self Storage facilities.”
Join them March 31 – April 2. For additional information and to register for this event, visit www.SelfStorageAcademy.com or dial 866-693-5999.
