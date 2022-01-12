Hitha Drops New Single “We Are Who We Are”
Teen singer-songwriter-Activist, Hitha, has released her first single of 2022, “We Are Who We Are,” which celebrates that acceptance and self-love are for everyone.
San Francisco, CA, January 12, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Teen singer-songwriter-Activist, Hitha, has released her first single of 2022, “We Are Who We Are,” which celebrates that acceptance and self-love are for everyone.
“We Are Who We Are was a message for myself as much as it was for everyone else. I wrote it to tell myself that I am who I am and I should be proud of that. We were all born with our own little quirks and honestly, I'm okay with that. The song is about developing our individual character and accepting ourselves. We do not have to be defined by our skin color, our sexuality, or our class. The only thing that should be important is who we are on the inside. We are not defined by our physical traits. We are defined by our strength, our love and our determination to be the best we possibly can. ” - Hitha
“We Are Who We Are” was inspired by a conversation she had with her mother who has always encouraged her to be herself. The artwork of "We Are Who We Are" is created by Hitha herself. She adds a collage of faces to her own to drive home the point that “We Are One.” Hitha uses music for social change and addresses issues such as body shaming and the discrimination of people based on their gender, skin color, age, religion, and sexuality. The track was produced by Krunk-a-Delic, known for his work with artists such as Jamie Foxx, Jennifer Hudson, Sean Paul, and many more.
Hailing from California, Hitha is a talented singer, songwriter, activist and musical performer. Her love for music started when she was just 4 years old, a child prodigy who got to experiment with diverse music styles growing up, ranging from Indian Classical to Modern Pop. She stands for her truth, converting a lifetime of hardships and experiences into uplifting songs that are inspiring and relatable to all types of people around the world. Hitha has a beautiful vision for our world where compassion, self-respect, woman empowerment, justice for all, cultural tolerance and an unabashed love for Nature are commonplace. Beautiful music and bold messages collide in Hitha’s songs, promising a better world by being optimistic, realistic, and overcoming adversity together.
For more info on Hitha:
Website: officialhitha.com
Social Handle: officialhitha
Spotify: sptfy.com/officialhitha/
“We Are Who We Are was a message for myself as much as it was for everyone else. I wrote it to tell myself that I am who I am and I should be proud of that. We were all born with our own little quirks and honestly, I'm okay with that. The song is about developing our individual character and accepting ourselves. We do not have to be defined by our skin color, our sexuality, or our class. The only thing that should be important is who we are on the inside. We are not defined by our physical traits. We are defined by our strength, our love and our determination to be the best we possibly can. ” - Hitha
“We Are Who We Are” was inspired by a conversation she had with her mother who has always encouraged her to be herself. The artwork of "We Are Who We Are" is created by Hitha herself. She adds a collage of faces to her own to drive home the point that “We Are One.” Hitha uses music for social change and addresses issues such as body shaming and the discrimination of people based on their gender, skin color, age, religion, and sexuality. The track was produced by Krunk-a-Delic, known for his work with artists such as Jamie Foxx, Jennifer Hudson, Sean Paul, and many more.
Hailing from California, Hitha is a talented singer, songwriter, activist and musical performer. Her love for music started when she was just 4 years old, a child prodigy who got to experiment with diverse music styles growing up, ranging from Indian Classical to Modern Pop. She stands for her truth, converting a lifetime of hardships and experiences into uplifting songs that are inspiring and relatable to all types of people around the world. Hitha has a beautiful vision for our world where compassion, self-respect, woman empowerment, justice for all, cultural tolerance and an unabashed love for Nature are commonplace. Beautiful music and bold messages collide in Hitha’s songs, promising a better world by being optimistic, realistic, and overcoming adversity together.
For more info on Hitha:
Website: officialhitha.com
Social Handle: officialhitha
Spotify: sptfy.com/officialhitha/
Contact
HithaContact
Raghu Yelluru
1 925-963-8490
officialhitha.com
Raghu Yelluru
1 925-963-8490
officialhitha.com
Multimedia
Categories