Alea Labs Announces FlexAir™ HVAC Controller for Sustainable Home Heating and Cooling

Alea's data-driven demand-response control technology for central forced-air heating/cooling uses data from sensors and other sources, and machine learning and artificial intelligence to determine thermal demand, proportionally adjust supply, and distribute conditioned air at the right time to the right room. Early field trials with modulating furnaces deliver excellent room-by-room temperature with 60% energy.