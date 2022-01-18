SolarCraft Completes Solar Power Installation at California Indian Museum & Cultural Center - Sonoma County Museum Installs Solar and Cuts Utility Bills
Novato and Sonoma-based SolarCraft, recently completed the installation of a 76.5 kW solar power installation at the California Indian Museum and Cultural Center in Santa Rosa, CA. Harnessing the power of the sun, the Sonoma Museum has increased the sustainability of their operations while cutting their operating costs by thousands every month.
Novato, CA, January 18, 2022 --(PR.com)-- The solar photovoltaic system is roof mounted, consisting of (180) high-efficiency 425-watt solar panels which will produce over 95,000 kWh of clean, renewable power every year. This will offset nearly 100% of the Museum’s electrical needs, allowing their operations to run on solar power with less than a percent of power reliance on the utility grid. Future plans to make the facility even more energy resilient include a battery backup installation, and the solar power system was designed to accommodate that.
"Completing this solar project not only saves costs for our museum, but it also aligns with our tribal community goals and cultural values,” said Nicole Lim, Executive Director at the California Indian Museum and Cultural Center. “It is critical that we engage in daily practices that mitigate the impacts of climate change and natural disasters. We are doing our part for our ancestral homelands, cultural resources and future generations."
Many nonprofit organizations are committed to cleaner, renewable energy and solar is one way to meet those goals. Commercial power purchase agreements (PPAs) allow non-profits to benefit from federal incentives. The PPA provider is able to monetize federal incentives and passes the benefits through to non-profits via lower lower contracted utility rates. The Museum expects to save over $650,000 in utility fees from solar and the PPA arrangement over the next 25 years.
The new solar electric system will offset over 67 metric tons of carbon dioxide every year that would otherwise be emitted by fossil-fuel based utility power. This impact is equivalent to saving 156 barrels of oil, removing air pollution produced by over 170,000 miles of driving, or the pollutants removed by planting 83 acres of trees annually.
About SolarCraft
SolarCraft continues to provide clean energy and battery storage solutions throughout the North Bay while following strict health and safety protocols to protect employees, clients, and the community during the Coronavirus pandemic. SolarCraft is 100% Employee-Owned and has been one of the largest green-tech employers based in the North Bay for over 35 years. SolarCraft delivers Clean Energy Solutions for homes and businesses including Solar Energy and Battery Energy Storage. With over 8,500 customers, our team of dedicated employee-owners is proud to have installed more clean energy systems than any other company in the North Bay. www.solarcraft.com
About The California Indian Museum and Cultural Center
The California Indian Museum and Cultural Center was founded in 1996 with the purpose of educating the public about the history, culture, and contemporary life of California Indians and to honor their contributions to civilization. The Museum provides California Indians and the public with a first class museum facility in which to portray California Indian history and culture from an Indian perspective.
