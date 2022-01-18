SolarCraft Completes Solar Power Installation at California Indian Museum & Cultural Center - Sonoma County Museum Installs Solar and Cuts Utility Bills

Novato and Sonoma-based SolarCraft, recently completed the installation of a 76.5 kW solar power installation at the California Indian Museum and Cultural Center in Santa Rosa, CA. Harnessing the power of the sun, the Sonoma Museum has increased the sustainability of their operations while cutting their operating costs by thousands every month.