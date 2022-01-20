IBEX IT Business Experts Acquires Syzygal Limited
IBEX expands its training portfolio with Syzygal’s best practices curriculum offerings.
Norcross, GA, January 20, 2022 --(PR.com)-- IBEX IT Business Experts LLC, a Professional Services and Training Solutions firm, has acquired Syzygal Limited, a provider of Professional Development Curriculum. The official acquisition date is November 17, 2021.
“IBEX is proud to announce our acquisition of Syzygal. This strategic move allows us to bring best in class Certified IT Service Management and Best Practice Training and Certification curriculum to the IT community,” said Tracey Grace, Pres. & CEO. “Our longstanding partnership with Syzygal has led us to this great day. Now top Enterprises looking to get their teams certified in ITIL, COBIT or Project Management can get the best content available worldwide.”
The move to acquire Syzygal comes after years of partnership between the two companies, enhancing IBEX’s training portfolio while also expanding the reach of Syzygal’s curriculum offerings. Syzygal’s offerings include accredited courseware on IT Service Management, Enterprise Governance, Project Management and IT Security Management. Going forward, IBEX has rebranded Syzygal as IBEX Ed and plans to honor all previous Syzygal relationships established prior to acquisition. IBEX Ed offers different types of partnership levels including becoming an affiliate, reseller or partner.
“As one of our most successful and long-established partners, we are delighted that IBEX has chosen to take on this vision and continue to build [the Syzygal] portfolio to even greater successes. IBEX has been a partner of Syzygal for almost 8 years and has a tremendous reputation in the marketplace,” says Syzygal Partner John Greenwood. “We are extremely happy that we can recommend them to [our clients] as we know they will deliver excellent service.”
For more information on IBEX Ed, visit www.ibexed.us.
About Syzygal Limited
Syzygal was founded in July 2011 and over the last decade has developed a global footprint, with Syzygal courses being delivered in 34 countries across 6 continents. Since its inception, Syzygal redefined the standards of excellence in training content, quality, and delivery, ensuring training candidates had the very best training experience possible, leading to the certification outcomes they expected. Syzygal’s focus has always been to support and enable training provider organizations to grow their portfolio quickly and easily by offering a high-quality solution that is standardized, just-in-time and modular in its approach.
About IBEX
IBEX is an award-winning Professional Services firm specializing in Training, Certification, Consulting, and IT Solutions. IBEX was founded in 2012 and is a certified 8(a), Woman-Owned and Minority-Owned Small Business, certified through the Small Business Administration, the National Minority Supplier Development Council (NMSDC), and the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC) respectively. IBEX works with both government agencies and corporations including the US ARMY, US Air Force, Defense Health Agency, NASA, TSA, CDC, the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center (UPMC), and Cox Communications to implement and train workers using innovative technologies. For the fourth year in a row, IBEX has been named one of the fastest growing privately-owned companies in America by Inc. 5000. Additionally, IBEX was the 2021 Training Magazine Network Choice Awards Winner for Custom Content / Program Development.
To learn more about IBEX’s services, visit ibexexperts.com.
“IBEX is proud to announce our acquisition of Syzygal. This strategic move allows us to bring best in class Certified IT Service Management and Best Practice Training and Certification curriculum to the IT community,” said Tracey Grace, Pres. & CEO. “Our longstanding partnership with Syzygal has led us to this great day. Now top Enterprises looking to get their teams certified in ITIL, COBIT or Project Management can get the best content available worldwide.”
The move to acquire Syzygal comes after years of partnership between the two companies, enhancing IBEX’s training portfolio while also expanding the reach of Syzygal’s curriculum offerings. Syzygal’s offerings include accredited courseware on IT Service Management, Enterprise Governance, Project Management and IT Security Management. Going forward, IBEX has rebranded Syzygal as IBEX Ed and plans to honor all previous Syzygal relationships established prior to acquisition. IBEX Ed offers different types of partnership levels including becoming an affiliate, reseller or partner.
“As one of our most successful and long-established partners, we are delighted that IBEX has chosen to take on this vision and continue to build [the Syzygal] portfolio to even greater successes. IBEX has been a partner of Syzygal for almost 8 years and has a tremendous reputation in the marketplace,” says Syzygal Partner John Greenwood. “We are extremely happy that we can recommend them to [our clients] as we know they will deliver excellent service.”
For more information on IBEX Ed, visit www.ibexed.us.
About Syzygal Limited
Syzygal was founded in July 2011 and over the last decade has developed a global footprint, with Syzygal courses being delivered in 34 countries across 6 continents. Since its inception, Syzygal redefined the standards of excellence in training content, quality, and delivery, ensuring training candidates had the very best training experience possible, leading to the certification outcomes they expected. Syzygal’s focus has always been to support and enable training provider organizations to grow their portfolio quickly and easily by offering a high-quality solution that is standardized, just-in-time and modular in its approach.
About IBEX
IBEX is an award-winning Professional Services firm specializing in Training, Certification, Consulting, and IT Solutions. IBEX was founded in 2012 and is a certified 8(a), Woman-Owned and Minority-Owned Small Business, certified through the Small Business Administration, the National Minority Supplier Development Council (NMSDC), and the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC) respectively. IBEX works with both government agencies and corporations including the US ARMY, US Air Force, Defense Health Agency, NASA, TSA, CDC, the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center (UPMC), and Cox Communications to implement and train workers using innovative technologies. For the fourth year in a row, IBEX has been named one of the fastest growing privately-owned companies in America by Inc. 5000. Additionally, IBEX was the 2021 Training Magazine Network Choice Awards Winner for Custom Content / Program Development.
To learn more about IBEX’s services, visit ibexexperts.com.
Contact
IBEX IT Business ExpertsContact
Jackson Hogue
770-375-7668
ibexexperts.com
Jackson Hogue
770-375-7668
ibexexperts.com
Categories