Proven Optics Leveraging ServiceNow Portal on Financial Management Applications
Columbus, OH, January 22, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Today, Proven Optics LLC, a practitioner-founded software and Financial Management services company, is excited to announce that the Proven Optics Financial Management Application Suite has an updated user interface leveraging the ServiceNow portal. This update to their Built on Now applications creates an easier self-service user experience for customers and yields a faster adoption process. Additionally, it’s interaction with the Now platform allows customers to access specific platform features.
In October of 2020, Proven Optics released their Financial Management Application Suite on the ServiceNow store and became certified as part of the ServiceNow Built on Now Program. This program is designed to recognize partners with proven ServiceNow expertise that creates value for customers across various industries. The Application Suite combines the platform native capabilities with over twenty years of IT Financial Management (ITFM) practitioner experience to bring a modern approach to financial management for Enterprise and Public Sector organizations. The new portal functionality allows customers to access these applications in a unified, intuitive way. Proven Optics is excited to continue creating a more efficient and exciting user experience for all of their customers.
“We are continually looking for ways to better improve customer experience and usability. The new portal interface takes our applications to the next level of ITFM software,” said Ben Perkins, Co-Founder and CRO of Proven Optics.
You can find the Proven Optics Financial Management Application Suite on the ServiceNow store today.
Proven Optics is a software and services company that focuses on one thing: Financial Management. We help clients in both IT and Finance organizations implement financial management toolsets on SaaS platforms that leverage our 20+ years of practitioner experience and 100+ Commercial & Federal implementations. Our solutions enable financial management modernization to provide IT & Finance leaders with the necessary analytics and insights to make better business decisions. For information or demonstration of our products, please contact Ben Perkins at ben.perkins@provenoptics.com.
