HW&B Enterprises, (AloeVeritas) and Medicileaf Are Set to Revolutionize the Topical Pain and Sports Recovery Industries with Their Launch of AloeMD Plus
Dallas, TX, January 25, 2022 --(PR.com)-- HW&B Enterprises, AloeVeritas (Dallas, TX) and Medicileaf (Santa Rosa, CA) are set to disrupt the Topical Pain and Sports Recovery industries with their launch of AloeMD Plus into Professional Pickleball.
The partnership has teamed up to create AloeMD Plus Acute Relief Crème, a patented, drug-free, steroid-free, NSAID-free orthomolecular cream composed entirely of natural bio-ceutical compounds which target tissue concerns causing pain from injury, arthritis, and a variety of other acute and chronic conditions. They have chosen the Professional Pickleball Association’s (PPA) Carvana Desert Ridge Classic as their launch event, which will be held January 26th – January 30th at the JW Marriott in Scottsdale, Arizona.
“Consumer response regarding AloeMD Plus’s effectiveness has been well received, as has been with professional athletes using the product for sports injuries,” said Christopher Hardy, HW&B’s CEO. “A recent GPOSO consumer survey returned 93% of respondents saying they feel that AloeMD will change the sports recovery industry,” said Hardy.
Medicileaf has long been a sponsor of the PPA, and with the explosion of pickleball as the fastest growing sport in the United States, the partners believe professional pickleball is the perfect way to introduce consumers to AloeMD Plus’s value for pain and recovery. Don Shaffer, Founder & President of Medicileaf explains, "I’ve watched pickleball almost double since 2019 with the number of people playing fast approaching 5 million." The PPA has also made headlines a lot in recent months, with national TV streaming deals and an acquisition by billionaire NHL franchise owner, Tom Dundon, and a goal of pickleball gaining entry into the 2028 Olympics as a demo sport.
The Partnership believes AloeMD Plus will change the way we look at inflammation and how we alleviate not only the symptoms, but also the mechanisms that trigger them, naturally. The product was formulated by medical doctors and bears a patent which validates over 20 years of clinical science and research. With a combination of powerful pharmaceutical grade botanicals and a unique smart absorption delivery system, AloeMD Plus is positioned to provide a drug free, NSAID Free, opioid free alternative for millions of people who suffer from chronic pain.
Dayne Gingrich, a PPA Pro who is a fixture on the medal stand and recently won double-gold at the Nationals last month, says he will never step out onto the court without AloeMD Plus.
“AloeMD Plus has far exceeded our expectations as an alternative to the mainstream pain relief genre. Our mission with AloeMD Plus as with all of our signature products, is to provide alternative solutions to modern-day health issues utilizing natural and traditional bio-modifiers. We believe the body was designed to repair itself, and our products give it the chance to do just that naturally, without toxic chemicals such as Opioids, Steroids, and NSAIDs,” states Hardy. “And with pure, natural aloe vera as its base ingredient to the patented formula, there is little to no chance of side effects or contraindications with regular use.”
Medicileaf makes cannabinoid products and isolate ingredients. HW&B is a global skincare, health and wellness company that first launched in Europe and plans to sell worldwide. HW&B products are certified natural and contain the therapeutic benefits of pure, natural aloe vera that promote a healthier you - inside and out. An initial suite of wellness skincare products is available online at www.AloeMD.com and the Company has plans to introduce other portfolio wellness products in 2022 and 2023.
To learn more, visit www.aloemd.com and www.medicileaf.com.
Jillian Corley
305-219-6470
www.aloemd.com
Cheryl Heller, Vice President
cheryl@medicileaf.com
707-953-3356
