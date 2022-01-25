HW&B Enterprises, (AloeVeritas) and Medicileaf Are Set to Revolutionize the Topical Pain and Sports Recovery Industries with Their Launch of AloeMD Plus

The Partnership believes AloeMD Plus will change the way we look at inflammation and how we alleviate not only the symptoms but also the mechanisms that trigger them, naturally. The product was formulated by medical doctors and bears a patent that validates over 20 years of clinical science and research. AloeMD Plus is positioned to provide a drug free, NSAID Free, opioid-free alternative to modern-day health issues.