Cooper Partners with Camp Hope to Help Veterans with PTSD Find Hope and Healing
Cooper Machinery Services (Cooper) has entered a partnership with Camp Hope, a program of the PTSD Foundation of America that helps military veterans and their families suffering from the effects of combat-related post-traumatic stress.
Houston, TX, January 24, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Cooper Machinery Services (Cooper) has entered a partnership with Camp Hope, a program of the PTSD Foundation of America that helps military veterans and their families suffering from the effects of combat-related post-traumatic stress.
Camp Hope is now Cooper’s charity of choice, receiving the benefits of company-wide fundraising campaigns and service activities. As part of its 2022 kick-off campaign, Cooper will donate a $13,000 Harley Davidson motorcycle to Camp Hope.
“As we looked for the most effective ways to give back to the community, we conducted a thorough search for a charitable partner that was a natural fit for our company values,” said John Sargent, CEO of Cooper Machinery Services. “We were really impressed with Camp Hope’s operation and the tremendous service they provide for veterans and our community.”
“We are excited to begin our relationship with Cooper Machinery Services,” said Dr. Ryan Rogers, President of the PTSD Foundation of America. “I believe they will be a fine partner and provide great support to our organization. Survival of organizations like ours depends on companies like Cooper, and the management team there has been easy to work with and have gone out of their way to get this relationship off the ground.”
As an interim housing facility, Camp Hope offers a minimum of a six-month program that includes a two-month transitional program. Residents attend group lessons and support sessions with other combat veterans; conduct individual mentoring sessions with certified combat trauma mentors; participate in off-site, small-group interaction activities (i.e. fishing, camping, local activities and sporting events); and get involved with local churches, businesses and volunteer organizations to assist in their personal healing and educating the community on the invisible wounds of war.
In addition, the staff assists veterans with issues like job placement, coordination with the Department of Veteran’s Affairs and reputable veteran service organizations to assist with claims and benefits, transportation to appointments and peer support groups integration.
A 2015 Veterans Affairs study found that more than 20 military veterans commit suicide each day. PTSD Foundation of America says its goal is to stop veteran suicide. In 2020, 9,620 veterans participated in support groups known as Warrior Groups, and 550 family members attended Zoom calls for support. Since 2012, more than 1600 veterans have gone through the Camp Hope program at the 5-acre campus in Houston.
About Cooper Machinery Services: Cooper Machinery Services (Cooper) is the original equipment manufacturer (O.E.M.) and supplier of parts and after-sale services, and emissions reduction technologies to a large installed base of highly respected engine-compressor brands. The company’s O.E.M. brands include AJAX, Cooper-Bessemer, Enterprise, Gemini, Superior, TSI, and TXC. They also are a major supplier of after-sale support for non-Cooper engine-compressor brands such as Clark, CAT (3600 engines), IR, Waukesha (VHP engines), and Worthington. Manufacturing is conducted in its facilities in Houston, Texas, Deer Park, Texas, Salina, Kansas and McPherson, Kansas, while on-site services are delivered through its extensive network of field technicians operating out of fully equipped repair and overhaul shops strategically located around the world.
About PTSD Foundation of America and Camp Hope: The Mission of the PTSD Foundation of America is to bring hope and healing to combat veterans and their families suffering from the effects of combat-related post-traumatic stress. Camp Hope is an interim and transitional housing facility for combat veterans with PTSD and their families. The Camp Hope facility opened in 2012 and is in a quiet and safe setting in Houston, Texas. Veterans and their immediate family members can find healing, help, and hope through intensive peer support and mentoring program for those who suffer combat-related post-traumatic stress. For more information go to www.ptsdusa.org.
Camp Hope is now Cooper’s charity of choice, receiving the benefits of company-wide fundraising campaigns and service activities. As part of its 2022 kick-off campaign, Cooper will donate a $13,000 Harley Davidson motorcycle to Camp Hope.
“As we looked for the most effective ways to give back to the community, we conducted a thorough search for a charitable partner that was a natural fit for our company values,” said John Sargent, CEO of Cooper Machinery Services. “We were really impressed with Camp Hope’s operation and the tremendous service they provide for veterans and our community.”
“We are excited to begin our relationship with Cooper Machinery Services,” said Dr. Ryan Rogers, President of the PTSD Foundation of America. “I believe they will be a fine partner and provide great support to our organization. Survival of organizations like ours depends on companies like Cooper, and the management team there has been easy to work with and have gone out of their way to get this relationship off the ground.”
As an interim housing facility, Camp Hope offers a minimum of a six-month program that includes a two-month transitional program. Residents attend group lessons and support sessions with other combat veterans; conduct individual mentoring sessions with certified combat trauma mentors; participate in off-site, small-group interaction activities (i.e. fishing, camping, local activities and sporting events); and get involved with local churches, businesses and volunteer organizations to assist in their personal healing and educating the community on the invisible wounds of war.
In addition, the staff assists veterans with issues like job placement, coordination with the Department of Veteran’s Affairs and reputable veteran service organizations to assist with claims and benefits, transportation to appointments and peer support groups integration.
A 2015 Veterans Affairs study found that more than 20 military veterans commit suicide each day. PTSD Foundation of America says its goal is to stop veteran suicide. In 2020, 9,620 veterans participated in support groups known as Warrior Groups, and 550 family members attended Zoom calls for support. Since 2012, more than 1600 veterans have gone through the Camp Hope program at the 5-acre campus in Houston.
About Cooper Machinery Services: Cooper Machinery Services (Cooper) is the original equipment manufacturer (O.E.M.) and supplier of parts and after-sale services, and emissions reduction technologies to a large installed base of highly respected engine-compressor brands. The company’s O.E.M. brands include AJAX, Cooper-Bessemer, Enterprise, Gemini, Superior, TSI, and TXC. They also are a major supplier of after-sale support for non-Cooper engine-compressor brands such as Clark, CAT (3600 engines), IR, Waukesha (VHP engines), and Worthington. Manufacturing is conducted in its facilities in Houston, Texas, Deer Park, Texas, Salina, Kansas and McPherson, Kansas, while on-site services are delivered through its extensive network of field technicians operating out of fully equipped repair and overhaul shops strategically located around the world.
About PTSD Foundation of America and Camp Hope: The Mission of the PTSD Foundation of America is to bring hope and healing to combat veterans and their families suffering from the effects of combat-related post-traumatic stress. Camp Hope is an interim and transitional housing facility for combat veterans with PTSD and their families. The Camp Hope facility opened in 2012 and is in a quiet and safe setting in Houston, Texas. Veterans and their immediate family members can find healing, help, and hope through intensive peer support and mentoring program for those who suffer combat-related post-traumatic stress. For more information go to www.ptsdusa.org.
Contact
Cooper Machinery ServicesContact
Matt Forcey
713-354-1900
www.cooperservices.com
Matt Forcey
713-354-1900
www.cooperservices.com
Categories