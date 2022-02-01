ST. MARK VILLAGE SAYS FAREWELL TO CEO
Second-generation leader to retire, while family is four generations deep at St. Mark Village. St. Mark Village looks to future as it remains a community of "harmony." Note: Gorddard is CQ.
Palm Harbor, FL, February 01, 2022 --(PR.com)-- More than 40 years ago, Doug Fresh recalls, he sat in the first pew of St. Mark Lutheran Church and listened to the pastor — his father, the Rev. James H. Fresh — cast a vision.
That vision, St. Mark Village, was a place the younger Fresh joined 12 years after The Village opened. More than 30 years after stepping into the role as Director of Sales and Marketing, Doug Fresh will retire after nearly a decade as CEO.
“I loved my job as I was able to help so many experience the special, joyful, life affirming place my dad described those many years ago,” Fresh said. "I saw his dream come to life and his vision become a reality. However, not until (I became CEO) did I fully understand the bond between the Residents and Team Members that exists here at St. Mark Village.”
That relationship is special, he said, and reflects the St. Mark Village mission — To enrich the lives of the Residents we serve by creating an environment that fulfills their every need - body, mind, and spirit.
"We are one family, loving, and caring for each other, each day," he said. "The Residents are a blessing to the Team Members, and the Team Members are a blessing to the Residents."
Doug Fresh will hand the reins to incoming CEO Jeff Gorddard, who has served as the Chief Operating Officer for the last two years. Gorddard brings a wealth of experience, having been in leadership roles throughout his career, including CEO of a Florida care facility. His MBA is from Dowling College and his bachelor’s degree in psychology is from Rutgers University. Fresh will remain in The Village as a consultant to Gorddard, and as a regular visitor with lifelong friends living and working on campus.
Including the Rev. Fresh, the Fresh legacy is four generations deep. Doug’s son, Matt Fresh, is the Independent Living Administrator, and his grandson, Dylan, also continues in the family tradition as the Technology Manager.
The St. Mark Village community thanks the Fresh family for many decades of service to the Rev. Fresh dream of "A community where people are living in harmony, sharing stories and life experiences, where you are never alone, and the employees can’t do enough for you; a community where you feel more independent as you grow older, because of the extra things employees do for you, the safe and secure environment, and camaraderie amongst the Residents."
See more about Doug Fresh’s retirement and celebrate his legacy at www.StMarkVillage.org/Transition, and see more of the amazing 40+ year history and Fresh legacy at St. Mark Village.
That vision, St. Mark Village, was a place the younger Fresh joined 12 years after The Village opened. More than 30 years after stepping into the role as Director of Sales and Marketing, Doug Fresh will retire after nearly a decade as CEO.
“I loved my job as I was able to help so many experience the special, joyful, life affirming place my dad described those many years ago,” Fresh said. "I saw his dream come to life and his vision become a reality. However, not until (I became CEO) did I fully understand the bond between the Residents and Team Members that exists here at St. Mark Village.”
That relationship is special, he said, and reflects the St. Mark Village mission — To enrich the lives of the Residents we serve by creating an environment that fulfills their every need - body, mind, and spirit.
"We are one family, loving, and caring for each other, each day," he said. "The Residents are a blessing to the Team Members, and the Team Members are a blessing to the Residents."
Doug Fresh will hand the reins to incoming CEO Jeff Gorddard, who has served as the Chief Operating Officer for the last two years. Gorddard brings a wealth of experience, having been in leadership roles throughout his career, including CEO of a Florida care facility. His MBA is from Dowling College and his bachelor’s degree in psychology is from Rutgers University. Fresh will remain in The Village as a consultant to Gorddard, and as a regular visitor with lifelong friends living and working on campus.
Including the Rev. Fresh, the Fresh legacy is four generations deep. Doug’s son, Matt Fresh, is the Independent Living Administrator, and his grandson, Dylan, also continues in the family tradition as the Technology Manager.
The St. Mark Village community thanks the Fresh family for many decades of service to the Rev. Fresh dream of "A community where people are living in harmony, sharing stories and life experiences, where you are never alone, and the employees can’t do enough for you; a community where you feel more independent as you grow older, because of the extra things employees do for you, the safe and secure environment, and camaraderie amongst the Residents."
See more about Doug Fresh’s retirement and celebrate his legacy at www.StMarkVillage.org/Transition, and see more of the amazing 40+ year history and Fresh legacy at St. Mark Village.
Contact
St. Mark VillageContact
Mark Norris
(727) 464-1750
www.StMarkVillage.org
Mark Norris
(727) 464-1750
www.StMarkVillage.org
Categories