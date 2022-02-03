Tech Entrepreneur/Investor Joins SwitchBin Advisor Board
Autonomous Retail Tech Start-up Continues to Add Talent and Experience.
Overland Park, KS, February 03, 2022 --(PR.com)-- SwitchBin Inc. announces the appointment of Mark Anderson to the company’s advisory board effective immediately. Mark, an experienced entrepreneur, investment banker, and wireless industry executive, has agreed to join the Board of Advisors after many months of consulting with the company during the development of its latest working model.
Mark is currently a Managing Director at Telegraph Hill Advisors and brings over 30 years of experience as a Silicon Valley Investment Banker, large company executive and start-up Founder/CEO in Consumer, Mobile, Digital Media and Enterprise market segments. Mark was previously CEO of Speak Music, a voice powered AI company and HipLogic, a mobile social media platform through to its exit to Zynga. While at Zynga, Mark led Mobile Global Distribution and Ad Partnerships growing Mobile revenue from $5M to over $90M in one year. Mark was also SVP of Corporate and Business Development at Snap One where he successfully integrated 4 acquired companies and grew revenue 4X in 2 years including a major agreement with AT&T. Prior to his start-up experience, Mark was VP of Enterprise Business Solutions at Ericsson and led the development of several MVNO businesses with partners including AT&T, ESPN, Disney, and RadioShack. Mark also led mobile internet business consulting and was the Executive Liaison with C-Level Leadership at Apple, Google, Yahoo, Facebook, and YouTube. Mark is also an Advisor for The Eighth Notch and is a Board Member for the Convoy of Hope Foundation.
"We’re very happy to add Mark to our Advisory Board," said Bob Kilinski, CEO of SwitchBin. "His experience as an entrepreneur and corporate executive in launching new businesses at scale with significant growth trajectories, and with large partners, will benefit us greatly."
"I’m excited to help Bob and team as they work to revolutionize wireless retail," said Mark. "The Contactless, Self-Service solution the SwitchBin team has developed is well suited for today’s retail environment and solves problems for both wireless operators and consumers alike."
About SwitchBin:
SwitchBin, a privately held company based in Overland Park, KS, is the first autonomous end-to-end retail wireless platform. Bringing together a unique combination of software and smart machine technologies, the company is poised to revolutionize and improve the customer experience for the delivery of smartphones and other connected devices. For more information, visit switchbin.com.
