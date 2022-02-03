AWE (Achieving Women Equity) Funds Invests in Fintech Startup AGAM International
Agam International - a next generation fintech advancing the lives and livelihoods of individuals and SMEs has received investment from AWE Funds – a leading global GenderSmart venture fund platform.
Washington, DC, February 03, 2022 --(PR.com)-- AGAM International - a next generation fintech advancing the lives and livelihoods of individuals and SMEs has received an undisclosed amount of investment from AWE Funds – a leading global GenderSmart venture fund platform.
AGAM is headquartered in London, UK and operates in Bangladesh and India.
The company puts financial empowerment and responsibility directly in the hands of individuals and businesses. Its platform is anchored in an AI-based dynamic credit scoring system (IIIÔ), combining algorithms and financial education to create credit histories that provide better futures.
Its universal platform is designed for leading banks focused on deploying advanced banking services, delivering a positive impact for customers while generating economic growth. Its easy-to-use mobile application provides front end support, available as a stack with a plug-and-play provision for banks, NBFIs, insurances and MFIs.
Speaking on this latest investment from the AWE Funds platform, Ms. Seema Chaturvedi, Managing Partner, AWE Funds noted, “At AWE Funds, our focus is to invest in innovation which promotes gender equity. This thesis is deeply embedded in AGAM International which is not only providing a robust solution to the next billion unbanked people in developing markets, but also positively impacts at least 7 other United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) goals through the multiplier effect AGAM is creating. Furthermore, the demonstrated and significant traction with major banks and finance companies in the markets it serves, including Bangladesh’s leading bank – Prime Bank, and the recognition bestowed by United Kingdom Department of International Trade for AGAM’s focus on financial inclusion, bolsters its very compelling investment thesis.”
Ms. Shabnam Wazed, Founder & CEO of AGAM remarked, “AWE Funds investment into AGAM, validates and reinforces our commitment to women empowerment and reducing gender and income inequity while delivering commercial returns to our investors.”
For Information, contact:
Ms. Shabnam Nida Wazed | shabnam@agamservices.com
Seema Chaturvedi | seema@awefunds.com
N. S. Raman
248-723-0808
www.awefunds.com
