Miles Wine Cellars Announces Valentine’s Weekend Wine Pairing Event
Local family-owned winery celebrates the romantic holiday with a weekend of decadent chocolates and award-winning wine.
Himrod, NY, February 03, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Miles Wine Cellars, a Finger Lakes winery located on the west side of Seneca Lake recently announced a wine and chocolate pairing event for Valentine's Day weekend. The event is a wine and chocolate pairing scheduled for February 11-14 in their tasting room.
“Valentine’s day is a special day, but we wanted to give people the opportunity to celebrate the entire weekend,” said Suzy Hayes at Miles Wine Cellars. “We invite couples to visit us to try our wine and taste amazing chocolates.” The chocolates are locally made and pairing beverages are from the winery itself.
The Event:
The pairing includes local chocolates alongside their Sparkling Riesling, Raspberry Liqueur and Port wine. No reservations required, while supplies last. $10 per flight. Hours are 10am to 5pm during the event.
About Miles Wine Cellars:
Miles Wine Cellars is the home of famous wines from the Finger Lakes region, including red wines, white wines, blush and craft ales. Wines are available in the tasting room or their online wine shop.
“Valentine’s day is a special day, but we wanted to give people the opportunity to celebrate the entire weekend,” said Suzy Hayes at Miles Wine Cellars. “We invite couples to visit us to try our wine and taste amazing chocolates.” The chocolates are locally made and pairing beverages are from the winery itself.
The Event:
The pairing includes local chocolates alongside their Sparkling Riesling, Raspberry Liqueur and Port wine. No reservations required, while supplies last. $10 per flight. Hours are 10am to 5pm during the event.
About Miles Wine Cellars:
Miles Wine Cellars is the home of famous wines from the Finger Lakes region, including red wines, white wines, blush and craft ales. Wines are available in the tasting room or their online wine shop.
Contact
Miles Wine CellarsContact
Don Stevens
607-243-7742
http://mileswinecellars.com
Don Stevens
607-243-7742
http://mileswinecellars.com
Categories