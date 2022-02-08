UglyZoo: The First Ever Comic Strip Project Created Specifically for the NFT Market
Vancouver, Canada, February 08, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Vancouver-based cartoonist Vlad, aka The Vlade, has announced the launch of “UglyZoo,” arguably the first ever daily comic strip created specifically for the NFT market. The UglyZoo strip includes a variety of cute animal characters — starting with a penguin, an elephant, and a hippo, and many more to come. Each of them has a very distinct personality, but The Vlade created them from one consistent and unifying shape.
UglyZoo non-fungible tokens will be released soon after to the community. The first set will consist of 4,999 hand-drawn and randomly generated "Pingo the Penguin" character images, with other characters to follow. With over 100,000 potential combinations for Gen 1 Pingo, only 4,999 of them will ever exist! All Gen 1 animals will have a uniquely rare blue skin color, never to be repeated. Some of the tokens will be extremely rare.
The “UglyZoo” project aspires to be a safe space for those who value their uniqueness and encourages us all to be different, playful, fun, and to not take ourselves too seriously.
The Vlade, UglyZoo founder says: “I’m incredibly excited to launch UglyZoo, and begin building a community of like-minded people. The objective is not only to create an opportunity for a community driven project, but also to help spread crypto awareness and adoption, while utilizing the NFTs potential for longevity.
“The success of the UglyZoo project depends on the community we build. Like most things — we will need time to see how it will grow and what direction it will take. The potential is enormous — from using these cute characters to safely introduce a new generation to the crypto economy, to giving back and making a difference.”
UglyZoo’s roadmap includes giving back to the community and donating to Open Earth Foundation, a California-based nonprofit which studies how technology could be used to fight global warming.
The Vlade began his career as a cartoonist in 1989 and has been published internationally in hundreds of newspapers and magazines.
Website: https://www.uglyzoo.com/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/evlad
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/uglyzoonft/
Discord: https://discord.gg/uglyzoo
Email: team@uglyzoo.com
Contact
Vlad Grigo
https://www.uglyzoo.com/
