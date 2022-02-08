Telaleaf Health Inc. and Vayamed a Division of Sanity Group Launch Exclusive Partnership

Telaleaf Health Inc. (or “Telaleaf”), a pioneer in cannabis-based telemedicine, today announced an exclusive partnership with Berlin-based medical cannabis specialist Vayamed, subsidiary of Sanity Group, that will provide increased access to medical cannabis to patients in Germany, as well as education and training programs to doctors on the prescription and treatment of cannabis medicines.