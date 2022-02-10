Verb(TM) Presents Speaker Series: “Improving Your Retirement Plan: Time for a Re-Design?”

Patrick Collar, a Principal with Nicholas Pension Consultants, will be the Verb™ Presents Speaker Series featured guest on Tuesday, February 22, 2022 at 5:30 pm (Pacific Time). His talk (“Improving Your Retirement Plan: Time for a Re-Design?”) will focus on critical issues facing small and medium-sized business owners.