Cooper Appoints Jordan Smith as Vice President of Sustainability and Emerging Technologies
Houston, TX, February 14, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Cooper Machinery Services (Cooper), a portfolio company of Arcline Investment Management, announced today the appointment of Jordan Smith to the position of Vice President of Sustainability and Emerging Technologies, reporting to John Sargent, Chief Executive Officer. This new position will further Cooper’s efforts to develop products and services enabling customers to reduce their carbon footprint, minimizing environmental and safety risks while enhancing operational efficiency. Smith will be charged with driving the company’s sustainability and new product development goals as they pertain to engine and compressor emissions reduction technologies, including exhaust emissions (NOx, carbon monoxide, hydrocarbons), methane fuel slip, hydrogen as a fuel, blowdown, and future emerging technologies.
“I am delighted to welcome Jordan to the Cooper team. Sustainability, including emission reductions, is increasingly core to our performance strategy to continue expanding our leadership position in our industry. We have strategically invested in technologies to reduce our global emissions footprint and that of our customer’s equipment. Jordan’s impressive experience and expertise will help us elevate our sustainability program and allow us to maximize the benefits for Cooper, our customers, and the planet,” said John Sargent, Cooper’s CEO.
Smith is a 20-year veteran of the gas compression industry who started his career as a student working at Colorado State University’s Engines & Energy Conversion Laboratory, a renowned industry research organization dedicated to the creation of innovative energy solutions in the areas of emissions testing and monitoring, fuel technology, durability testing and modeling. After graduating from Colorado State with a degree in Mechanical Engineering, Smith joined Cameron International Corporation where he specialized in the design of retrofit emissions reduction technologies for large-bore engines for power generation and gas compression. Since his time at Cameron, Smith has held a variety of management roles in engineering and sales in the natural gas industry and received a certification as a Professional Engineer in the state of Colorado.
About Cooper Machinery Services
Cooper Machinery Services is the original equipment manufacturer (O.E.M.) and supplier of parts and after-sale services, and emissions reduction technologies to a large installed base of highly respected engine-compressor brands. The company’s O.E.M. brands include AJAX, Cooper-Bessemer, Enterprise, Gemini, Superior, TSI, and TXC. They also are a major supplier of after-sale support for non-Cooper engine-compressor brands such as Clark, CAT (3600 engines), IR, Waukesha (VHP engines), and Worthington. Manufacturing is conducted in its facilities in Houston, Texas; Deer Park, Texas; Salina, Kansas; and McPherson, Kansas, while on-site services are delivered through its extensive network of field technicians operating out of fully equipped repair and overhaul shops strategically located around the world.
Categories