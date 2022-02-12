New Public Art in Santa Ana, California
On Sunday February 6th community artists revealed a new mural added to Fairview and Edinger, The Heavy Artist announced a gift to the community of Santa Ana. “Bending time and space” is located at the new “El Dorados BBQ.” The artists partnered with a local business owner to create a mural that would help bring more art and culture to the area.
Santa Ana, CA, February 12, 2022 --(PR.com)-- “Bending time and space” now exhibits at 2600 W Edinger Ave, Santa Ana, CA 92704
Cuauhtémoc, depicted in a golden “Dorado” penoch full of quetzal feathers gazing and connecting with a “spirit” bird which represents his connection to nature. Worshipped by Mayas and Aztecs, the Quetzal feathers symbolism is not accidental: the local tradition considers it a symbol of freedom it was believed that it preferred to die of hunger rather than to live as a prisoner. This mural reminds us that regardless of the adversities that are thrown at us, we are in control to create and bend the earth around us.
“The Heavy, Bud Herrera & Kimberly Duran based out of Santa Ana have been actively working in the community to provide more art and culture. The mural will be accessible to all who commute through Fairview and Edinger adjacent to Centennial Skate Park, Godinez High school and Carr Intermediate. Art is the universal language,” said Bud Herrera. They plan to use art as the universal language to bring the community together and empower them. Inspiring the youth one wall at a time.
