Yuri Galeev of CONSTRUCTO to be Featured on the Clicks & Bricks Podcast
San Francisco, CA, February 16, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Up next on the guest list of the Clicks & Bricks podcast is Yuri Galeev, CEO and founder of CONSTRUCTO, a design and building contractor that has quickly built an enviable reputation for streamlining the construction and remodeling process.
According to Galeev, one of the pain points he observed in the experience of people looking to build or remodel their home was getting the plans and permit for their project – something he compares to the difficulty of finding a good contractor. This has been the case for the industry for a very long time – and Galeev believes it doesn’t have to be this way.
Getting a signature or approval shouldn’t stand in the way of a home-building or renovation project that meets all technical, design, legal and safety guidelines. This perspective is one concept that drove Galeev to establish CONSTRUCTO.
At CONSTRUCTO, the goal of Galeev and his team is to empower people and assist them in not just the design and technical aspects of their project but also in the necessary paperwork. The CONSTRUCTO team works to secure all the required approvals in the fastest time possible while also ensuring all project files are compliant with state and local codes.
Galeev attributes the success and fast growth of CONSTRUCTO to not just the speed and quality of their service and affordable flat pricing scheme but also to the noble goal fueling their passion. Through CONSTRUCTO, Galeev and his team hope to make a difference by helping address the current housing crisis.
Regarding CONSTRUCTO’s success, Galeev said, “We worked hard last year and built a product each general contractor needs. We grew 695% in 2021 with an average of 37% MoM and proved we can scale it — from one city at the start to the entire state of California today. Now it's time to make CONSTRUCTO’s services available nationwide.”
In 2022, Galeev plans to expand CONSTRUCTO’s presence in other states, and they are working hard to get investments in to help them scale further and up.
CONSTRUCTO comprises a team of seasoned architectural drafters, designers and engineers, all working together to make the pre-construction and permitting process faster, more efficient and affordable for everyone.
With housing being a topic that resonates with a lot of people, the upcoming Clicks & Bricks podcast episode featuring Galeev promises to be an interesting one.
About Clicks and Bricks: Clicks and Bricks is a St. Louis-based podcast, hosted by Ken Cox, helping small to midsize companies showcase their products and services from all over the US. Ken is a forward-thinking, technology-driven business man. The podcast not only spotlights these growing companies but also seeks their advice about what pieces of technology have worked best for them.
Contact:
Hostirian
Dustin Oder
800-615-9349
https://www.clicksandbrickspodcast.com
About Clicks and Bricks: Clicks and Bricks is a St. Louis-based podcast, hosted by Ken Cox, helping small to midsize companies showcase their products and services from all over the US. Ken is a forward-thinking, technology-driven business man. The podcast not only spotlights these growing companies but also seeks their advice about what pieces of technology have worked best for them.
