Dr. Gianna J. Link Recognized as a Professional of the Year by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication
Kailua, HI, March 16, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Dr. Gianna J. Link of Kailua, Hawaii has been recognized as a Professional of the Year for 2021 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide for her outstanding contributions and achievement in the field of healthcare.
About Dr. Gianna J. Link: With over 35 years' experience in patient care, Dr. Gianna Link is a world-renowned neurologist with subspecialties in neuropsychiatry, neurorehabilitation and neuroimmunology. She serves as a neurological consultant, has had professional teaching appointments and worked in academic institutions as well as in the private sector.
Throughout her years of practice, Dr. Link noticed that consulting with patients regarding living a more spiritual life frequently resulted in improving the symptoms of their disease. After she herself experienced a near death experience (NDE), she was inspired to write about her findings. She completed massive research and collected scientific data to compile and author "1 (One): A Guide to Enlightenment.” The book illustrates how all near-death experiences change people's lives for the better and how those affected become enlightened. The book offers individual, inspirational, spiritual and thought-provoking concepts for the global citizen.
Gianna grew up in the United States and studied abroad after graduating from high school. She received her M.D. from Aristoteleion University and her Ph.D. in Neuroimmunology from Karolinska Institute in Sweden in 1994. She completed her neurorehabilitation Fellowship at Cornell University and her Fellowship in neuropsychiatry from Harvard Medical School. Dr. Link is certified as a disability analyst from the American Board of Disability Analyst and holds medical licenses in West Virginia, New York and Utah.
In her spare time, Gianna like listening to music and reading. She speaks English, Spanish. Greek, Swedish and Russian.
About Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide
Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide highlights the professional lives of individuals from every significant field or industry including business, medicine, law, education, art, government and entertainment. Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide is both an online and hard cover publication where we provide our members’ current and pertinent business information. It is also a biographical information source for thousands of researchers, journalists, librarians and executive search firms throughout the world. Our goal is to ensure that our members receive all of the networking, exposure and recognition capabilities to potentially increase their business.
About Dr. Gianna J. Link: With over 35 years' experience in patient care, Dr. Gianna Link is a world-renowned neurologist with subspecialties in neuropsychiatry, neurorehabilitation and neuroimmunology. She serves as a neurological consultant, has had professional teaching appointments and worked in academic institutions as well as in the private sector.
Throughout her years of practice, Dr. Link noticed that consulting with patients regarding living a more spiritual life frequently resulted in improving the symptoms of their disease. After she herself experienced a near death experience (NDE), she was inspired to write about her findings. She completed massive research and collected scientific data to compile and author "1 (One): A Guide to Enlightenment.” The book illustrates how all near-death experiences change people's lives for the better and how those affected become enlightened. The book offers individual, inspirational, spiritual and thought-provoking concepts for the global citizen.
Gianna grew up in the United States and studied abroad after graduating from high school. She received her M.D. from Aristoteleion University and her Ph.D. in Neuroimmunology from Karolinska Institute in Sweden in 1994. She completed her neurorehabilitation Fellowship at Cornell University and her Fellowship in neuropsychiatry from Harvard Medical School. Dr. Link is certified as a disability analyst from the American Board of Disability Analyst and holds medical licenses in West Virginia, New York and Utah.
In her spare time, Gianna like listening to music and reading. She speaks English, Spanish. Greek, Swedish and Russian.
About Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide
Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide highlights the professional lives of individuals from every significant field or industry including business, medicine, law, education, art, government and entertainment. Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide is both an online and hard cover publication where we provide our members’ current and pertinent business information. It is also a biographical information source for thousands of researchers, journalists, librarians and executive search firms throughout the world. Our goal is to ensure that our members receive all of the networking, exposure and recognition capabilities to potentially increase their business.
Contact
Strathmore WorldwideContact
Hailee Matthews
516-677-9696
www.strathmoreworldwide.com
Syndi Reibman
Hailee Matthews
516-677-9696
www.strathmoreworldwide.com
Syndi Reibman
Categories