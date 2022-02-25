Crocodile Solutions Adds New Client to Wings® Legal Case Management Cloud Software
The Disability Champions, an FL-based law firm, chose Wings® legal disability case management software to assist in their firm’s nationwide expansion plans. Crocodile Solutions is the creator of Wings® Legal Case Management Cloud Software.
Middleburg, VA, February 25, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Crocodile Solutions, Inc announces the signing of their newest client, The Disability Champions, to their legal disability case management software, Wings®. In their efforts to expand their practice nationwide, The Disability Champions, a Florida-based law firm, needed secure, cloud-based software that was easy-to-use and accessible from anywhere on any device.
“We provide more than software to our clients,” said Leonard Caldwell, President of Crocodile Solutions, Inc, and creator of Wings software. “We view the relationship as a partnership where our commitment is to help our clients grow and prosper. Our relationship doesn’t end with the software licensing agreement. We are available to our clients for technical services, custom programming, and data migration.”
Services provided for The Disability Champions include:
- Migrating their data from their former vendor to Wings®
- Integrating Wings® with Leading Response, a leads CRM, and ReleasePoint, a medical records retrieval service
- Established Twilio API for texting capabilities
- Enabled Wings Client Portal which allows claimants to get immediate updates on their cases
“The Disability Champion’s principal, Albert Frevola, has a clear vision of where he wants to take his new firm and how he is going to accomplish his goals, and Crocodile Solutions is pleased to be their partner in achieving this goal,” said Caldwell.
Crocodile Solutions, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is a major software provider to the legal field with a dedicated cloud-based solution Wings ® or in-house server-based Disability Specialist ® software solutions. Our commitment is to help law firms become more profitable through innovative solutions that enhance their efficiency. With our legal software solutions; mobile, tablet, PC or Apple, we have you covered.
For more details, please call (336) 742-0395 or email sales@crocodilesolutions.com. You may also visit our website by going to www.wingslegalpracticemanagement.com.
Multimedia
Crocodile Solutions Adds New Client to Wings ® Legal Case Management Cloud Software
The Disability Champions, an FL-based law firm, chose Wings®, Crocodile Solutions legal disability case management software to assist their firm's nationwide expansion plans.
