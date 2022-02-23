FOXG1 Research Foundation Hosts Napa Valley Charity Golf Tournament to Accelerate Research for Pediatric Neurological Disorder
Scientists believe FOXG1 may hold the key to unlocking brain disorders affecting millions, including autism, Alzheimer’s, brain tumors and more.
Napa, CA, February 23, 2022 --(PR.com)-- FOXG1 Research Foundation will host a charity golf tournament on Friday, March 25 at the Silverado Resort and Spa in Napa, California. The inaugural event, sponsored by American Airlines and Taysha Gene Therapies, will raise funds for accelerating research to cure FOXG1 Syndrome and other brain-based disorders. Interested participants can register online at https://foxg1research.org/events/2022/3/25/foxg1-charity-golf-tournament-napa.
The four-person golf scramble event – taking place at Silverado Resort’s premier PGA golf course – will start at 12:30 p.m. with team registration and check-in beginning at 11:30 a.m. The post-golf reception will follow at 5:30 p.m. and will include heavy hors d'oeuvres, wine tasting, a silent auction and more. The registration fee is $350 for golf and reception; $125 for reception only. All proceeds go to the FOXG1 Research Foundation. Silverado Resort is offering discounted room rates for event participants.
“We are in an era of medicine where curing or circumventing disease will be done by intervening at the genetic level. This is the future of medicine and The FOXG1 Research Foundation is funding the brightest minds in this space, ensuring rare genetic diseases benefit from this medical revolution,” said Nasha Fitter, CEO and co-founder of FOXG1 Research Foundation. “With enough support to fund the leading neuroscientists, we stand a real chance to change the face of this devastating disorder for children today and in the future, and while doing so we are also contributing massively to science for many brain disorders affecting millions.”
FOXG1 is a rare neurodevelopmental syndrome that greatly impacts brain development. Most children with FOXG1 syndrome cannot walk or talk. FOXG1 is a transcription factor gene that is linked to many related brain disorders.
If you are interested in participating in the event or becoming a sponsor, please visit the event website, or email them at Golf2022@foxg1research.org.
About the FOXG1 Research Foundation
The FOXG1 Research Foundation (FRF) is a non-profit, 501(c)(3), global organization dedicated to funding the world’s leading scientists driving the research to find a cure for FOXG1 syndrome and related brain disorders. Established in 2017, FRF is driven by a clear, strategic path to a cure and thoughtful guidance from a prestigious Scientific Advisory Board composed of leading neurologists, geneticists, clinicians, scientists and biopharma executives. The FRF is focused on finding a cure for the FOXG1 syndrome and is centered on developing the most proficient scientific strategy while fundraising, advocating for FOXG1 families and being an active collaborator in the rare disease community.
FOXG1 syndrome is a rare, severe neurological disorder that affects nearly 1,000 children worldwide. FOXG1 characteristics include epilepsy and severe physical and cognitive disabilities. FOXG1 is linked to other brain disorders including autism, schizophrenia, Alzheimer’s, brain cancers and more.
Contact
Ryan Phillips
916-792-8796
foxg1research.org
