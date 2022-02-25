Academy of the Arts Launches 500 for 100 Challenge as Alesia Family Foundation Pledges $100,000 to the Academy

Academy of the Arts, a new, non-profit academic and art school in Chicago’s western suburbs, raised nearly $200,000 last week at its first major fundraising event, a concert and reception featuring Broadway performers, including a $100,000 grant from the Alesia Family Foundation. The Academy also announced a new campaign called the 500 for $100 Challenge to secure another $600,0000 and solidify its projection to begin programming this fall.